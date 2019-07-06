Wearable architecture

It’s still fairly uncommon to see Indian designers showcasing at international fashion weeks. But Rahul Mishra has been a delightful home-grown fixture on Parisian runways since he won the International Woolmark Prize in 2014. After a few seasons of showing prêt designs, Mishra debuted his couture collection Metropolis Part I during Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 this week. Imagining metropolitan architecture as contemporary vegetation, Mishra transforms concrete facades into gossamer ensembles. Quite literally—many of the outfits mimic the shape and proportion of buildings, with an addition of 3D flora and foliage. The masterpiece is an immaculate white dress with the ruffles hand-cut and embroidered to resemble skyscrapers. Embroidery is Mishra’s forte, and this collection includes pieces that have reportedly taken his team of artisans over 3,400 hours to create. After all, no metropolis is built in a day. —SD

Ships of the future

Earlier this week, the world’s first cruise ship powered partially by batteries set sail on its maiden voyage from Norway. With 500 passengers on board, the hybrid expedition cruise ship, Roald Amundsen, is headed to the Arctic, after which it will make its way to Antarctica in October. This comes as welcome news at a time when maritime transport, with its use of bunker fuel, is considered a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. According to a 2009 report in The Guardian, one giant container ship emits the same amount of cancer- and asthma-causing chemicals as 50 million cars. In such a scenario, Roald Amundsen, of the Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten, is likely to save about 20% in carbon dioxide emissions. This is also the first time that a fully electric propulsion has been installed on a passenger ship. One will have to wait and watch how this milestone contributes to the vision of having fully electrical ships one day.—AB

Nobody’s children

Last week, Salvadorean Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria were laid to rest after they drowned in the Rio Grande, trying to cross over into the US. Now, Unicef and the Global Migration Data Analysis Centre have published a report that claims 1,600 children went missing or dead from 2014-18 under similar circumstances. That’s almost one child a day—not to mention the numbers that go undocumented. Another wake-up call for nations to draft more humane immigration policies.—SG

Pass the crown

This was a passing of the baton like none other. Fifteen-year-old Cori “Coco" Gauff resoundingly defeated Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon 6-4, 6-4. The seven-time Grand Slam winner must have felt like she was playing against her teenage self, such was Gauff’s mastery. She hit the ball with strength and accuracy, and Williams fell just short of her usual command of the court. Gauff’s dream Wimbledon debut in front of a packed Court No.1 was made with a minimum of fuss—she was unfazed by the occasion. At the end of the match, she went over and thanked Williams. “Thank you for everything you’ve done," she said she told Williams, “I wouldn’t be here without you."—BB



