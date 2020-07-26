How the pandemic led an Iranian and a Kashmiri to make music

Prof. Munshi, who specializes in language documentation, with a special interest in the endangered musical traditions of South and Central Asia, is the linguistic adviser on the project. She says Nāzninay is a story of love, loss and longing, built around and based on the lyrics of two songs: Nizami's Pur Mah (Full Moon) in Kashmiri and the late Iranian poet Fereydoon Moshiri's Beneshin Mara (Stay With Me) in Farsi. The two songs talk to each other, with the composition alternating between Farsi and Kashmiri lyrics, she adds. Nizami says the song is in praise of mehboob, who could be your beloved, or even your guru.