How thinking like a rocket scientist can change your life

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 09:20 AM IST Somak Ghoshal

Best-selling writer Ozan Varol's new book is a practical guide to solving complex everyday problems

Rocket science is usually invoked to disparage in common speech. But what exactly does thinking like a rocket scientist involve? Can you learn to do so yourself? What benefits could such thinking bring you in your everyday life? Law professor and popular blogger Ozan Varol stretches a clever conceit in his latest book, Think Like A Rocket Scientist (Penguin Random House India, 699), to offer you Simple Strategies For Giant Leaps In Work And Life, as the subtitle puts it. Arranged in three sections, after the trajectory of a rocket—Launch, Accelerate, Achieve—the book is filled with mind-bending ideas that may help you soar.

