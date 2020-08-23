How thinking like a rocket scientist can change your life

Rocket science is usually invoked to disparage in common speech. But what exactly does thinking like a rocket scientist involve? Can you learn to do so yourself? What benefits could such thinking bring you in your everyday life? Law professor and popular blogger Ozan Varol stretches a clever conceit in his latest book, Think Like A Rocket Scientist (Penguin Random House India, ₹699), to offer you Simple Strategies For Giant Leaps In Work And Life, as the subtitle puts it. Arranged in three sections, after the trajectory of a rocket—Launch, Accelerate, Achieve—the book is filled with mind-bending ideas that may help you soar.