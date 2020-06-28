When a Silicon Valley entrepreneur decides to write a book about their “journey", things can go either way: pages of mind-numbing platitudes or nuggets of wisdom. Vishen Lakhiani, founder and CEO of Mindvalley, a personal growth education empire, thankfully takes the latter route in his new (and wackily titled) book, The Buddha And The Badass: The Secret Spiritual Art Of Succeeding At Work (Rodale Books, $26.99, or around ₹2,000). Personal growth, Lakhiani argues, isn’t an either-or path. Like the Buddha, you have to be graceful in difficulty but not lose your edge as a badass disruptor. Lakhiani unlocks the secret of both these worlds with wit and empathy.