How to be the world’s best thief

The protagonist of Chorashastra is an unnamed thief who comes from an illustrious line of thieves. He is married to a “she-thief" and the couple have two “child-thieves". But his talent in thievery is mediocre—until he is caught red-handed by a dotty scientist one night. The latter is a repository of the knowledge secreted in “Chorashastra", an ancient treatise about perfecting the art of stealing. Using the thief as his guinea pig, the mad professor teaches him the power of unlocking doors with his eyes. Possessed with this magical skill, the thief amasses huge wealth, takes on an apprentice, and enjoys the accidental privileges of his profession, like a heady affair with a woman living by herself.