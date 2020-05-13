How to break the ice on World Cocktail Day1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2020, 08:00 AM IST
Because a Negroni without a glistening chunk of ice is like summer without mangoes
Because a Negroni without a glistening chunk of ice is like summer without mangoes
“The most important component of a cocktail is ice," says Neil Alexander, corporate mixologist at the Bengaluru-based Windmills Craftworks, adding, “It keeps your drink cold and enhances your experience."
Mixologists pay as much attention to making crystal clear ice as developing a cocktail. Small chunks of ice, like the ones in an iced tea, melt faster and dilute a drink, stripping off the flavours. But a large chunk takes time to melt and is perfect for a Negroni or Old Fashioned.
For those experimenting with cocktails at home during the lockdown, Alexander shares the process of making bar-style ice. Take a one-litre plastic container and fill it with water. This is the minimum size needed. Set the freezer temperature between -3 to -8 degree centigrade. Place the container with water in the freezer without the lid. After three hours, take a look. It should not have any bubbles. Put it back in the freezer and check again after two hours. You’ll notice that there is solid ice formation on the surface. Take a good look to ascertain if the top is really well frozen. Then secure the container with a lid. Flip and let it sit for 3-4 hours (If it is in the fridge for too long, it’ll become cloudy and you want clear ice.) Take out the container, gently de-mould the ice block and put it on a chopping board. To break it, place the sharp edge of a large knife on its surface. Gently hit on the blunt side of the knife two or three times. Your ice will be neatly cut. To mould it into a spherical form, place it under running water and use your hands to shape it. Wear gloves, if needed. Another way to shape the ice is to use a gym bottle filled with water. Roll it on the edge of the cut ice to give it a roundish shape. The whole process takes about 8 hours and Alexander suggests starting the process in the morning. By evening, you are ready to enjoy your drink with a striking ball of clear ice.
Predictably, it will make for spectacular Instagram visuals. Aneesh Bhasin, co-founder of Svami, has garnered interest with his ice-making updates on the social media platform with his account @aneeshb.
The bonus is his exemplary photography skills that set a moody tone. He has also posted a video on the brand’s page @svamidrinks. The entire process is unbelievably simple and it will elevate your happy hour at home.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated