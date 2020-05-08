Flowers might not seem like the most original idea but the roses delivered by Champs Fleur are naturally preserved to last for a year and need no watering or maintenance to keep blooming. They also come arranged in a minimal, elegant style. Orders (Hyderabad only) can be placed at ChampsFleur.com.

HAPPINESS YOU CAN EAT

Mumbai’s Ether Atelier Chocolat, run by chef Prateek Bakhtiani, is delivering chocolates inspired by exotic flavours, from musky wood to sweet juniper. It also has seasonal special bake-along kits, in case you want to use some special ingredients. Orders (Mumbai only) can be placed at EtherChocolate.com.

JUST KEEP READING

For bibliophile mothers who can’t visit book stores right now, there’s The Big Book Box. The monthly book subscription service has four different categories to choose from, and depending on what you want, will deliver a selection of new and popular books to your doorstep. A subscription will be the perfect Mother’s Day Gift! Orders can be placed at TheBigBookBox.com.

SELF CARE

At a time when only essential goods and services are allowed, treat your mom to a little luxury. Modern Skyn Apothecary creates natural skincare products which are cruelty-free and handcrafted with organic ingredients. Get her a subscription and feel the joy as the boxes start arriving. Orders can be placed at Cratejoy.com.

CARD COMPANION

A classic greeting card will never go out of style. If you are looking to make a fancy one, The Bombay Lettering Company is organizing a 6-hour Zoom workshop on the elegant Spencerian script with master penwoman Barbara Calzolari, till 10 May. Register at BombayLettering.com.









