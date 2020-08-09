How to cope with working on an anti-revenge-porn project

On the bus home, she couldn’t stop obsessing. They passed a new children’s soft play centre with huge plate glass windows. Stuck in traffic she watched kids squeezing through tunnels and hurtling down slides for nearly half an hour. It struck her that part of the misery came from the space her team shared. The team had been pulled off the main floor and into one of the small, glass-walled conference rooms to work in privacy. What privacy. Sure, everyone couldn’t see your nose-hairs the way they usually could on the main floors. For the world’s biggest social media company, they were pretty kanjoos about space. And as a manager it would have been nice for her to not be practically sitting on the laps of her direct reports. But in the conference room, the six of them were stuck with just each other and this difficult pilot project. The girls weren’t chatterboxes. That wasn’t the problem. In fact, it was the opposite—a permanently tense silence, as if she had screwed up or was about to. Occasionally, two of them would start laughing, making it clear to everyone else that they had been chatting online. The others never asked ‘tell us the joke also’. Sheela did once, right at the beginning but her good humour evaporated when they only stared at her silently, unwilling to part with whatever gem they had shared with each other.