How to dress for an Indian autumn

So, what can we look forward to? Apart from the usual occasion-wear choices, Dhir finds that the season (and pandemic) have made non-occasion-wear styles popular again: the blazer paired with shorts, pyjamas (two things Dhir has been working with actively for the last few seasons) and the use of fabrics such as handloom cotton and mulmul. Dhir designs clothes to be season-agnostic as well as occasion-appropriate.