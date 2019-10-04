On a Platter | Fasting and feasting

The Elan restaurant in Delhi’s Lodhi hotel is offering a Satvik Navratri Thali, with dishes such as kele (banana) ki galouti, makhana (foxnuts) makhani, kuttu (buckwheat) roti, and rose phirni. The proceeds will help fund identical thalis for the occupants of Aradhana, Senior Citizen Home for Ladies, in Connaught Place.

Simultaneously, Kolkata’s Monkey Bar has curated a menu for Durga Puja—Chayna Ochayna (known, unknown)—featuring prawn cutlets, tepa kachori (stuffed savoury pastry) and mangshor jhuri bhaja (shredded chicken). —SL

The Navratra Thali ( ₹2000), is available till 7 October. Chayna Ochayna, priced at ₹1,100 (only food) and ₹1,800 (with alcohol), can be sampled till 11 October.

Flash Sale | Dress like royalty

Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur would have turned 100 this year. To celebrate the centenary, non-profit handicraft preservation organization Vasutra is presenting a showcase of heirloom and indigenous textiles from around the country. Titled Remembering The Princess, it includes as many as 39 labels and craftspeople, each representing a certain craft or textile. It ranges from Ashdeen, which specializes in gara embroidery, to Yuti’s Handlooms, known for its jamdani weaves. One can also expect accessories, jewellery and home décor. The managing trustee at Vasutra and the exhibition’s curator, Purvi Patel, says, “The exhibition helps fill the gap between artisans and consumers through design intervention." —SL

The exhibition will be held from 6-8 October at Coomaraswamy Hall (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya), Mumbai.

Art Book | The ‘devi’ in making

The interconnectedness of the earth (clay), the sculptor and the goddess is a powerful metaphor of creation. The book chronicles the work of the traditional idol makers of Kumartuli in Kolkata and features photographs by Danish visual artist Peter Bjørn Franceschi, of the goddess coming to life, transforming from grey clay to a benevolently radiant Durga, fearsome in her Kali avatar. Franceschi’s lens follows the play of light and shade in the idol maker’s workshop. Shrouded in plastic and unadorned, this is a celebration of the mother before she is born as a goddess. —DK

‘Moulding The Void’ is published by Mapin Publishing and is priced at ₹3,500.