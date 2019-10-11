Just Arrived | Destress in furry company

The latest offering from travel booking website AirBnB will thrill animal lovers. On 3 October, it launched Animals, a service offering opportunities to meet and interact with furry creatures and local hosts who are biologists, conservationists and animal lovers.

With a collection of about 1,000 experiences around the world, travellers can interact with 300 species, including rescue dogs, alpacas and even a world-record winning, skateboarding bulldog. Experience natural spaces as you paddleboard with a corgi or have afternoon tea with sheep.

The proceeds from about a hundred experiences will go to non-profits to support conservation, rescue and veterinary care.

In India, you can get a chance to bond with horses at a farm in Gurugram, take part in a birdwatching walk in Mirik, Darjeeling, or hop on a boat safari on the Chambal river to spot turtles and gharial. Each experience has been vetted to ensure that providers follow animal welfare guidelines created in collaboration with World Animal Protection. —ND

On Display | Bejewelled conversations

India’s rich repository of gems and jewels put it at the centre of the global gem trade, inspiring fine craftsmanship and a range of designs in jewellery. Tracing this trajectory, auction house Saffronart is presenting the second edition of its two-day biennial jewellery conference, titled “Mapping A Legacy Of Indian Jewels". A part of its Dialogues In Art series, the conference explores cross-cultural legacies, with speakers ranging from international jewellery specialist Lisa Hubbard to Indian jewellery designer Viren Bhagat. —SL

Centre Stage | Fluting through

Treat yourself to enchanting music from India’s foremost tribal and folk flautists at the 10th edition of the annual Raasrang World Flute Festival. Organized by the Krishna Prerna Charitable Trust, the three-day festival features musicians such as Aanjaneya Joshi, Pandit Chetan Joshi, Pandit Ashish Sengupta, Pandit Ajay Prasanna, Darpan Ram and Dig Ram.

Each year, the festival aims to highlight a cause. It has, for instance, collaborated in the past with the National Brain Research Centre (NBRC), Manesar to study the impact of Indian classical music, and the flute in particular, on the brain. This year, it’s taking up the issue of bamboo extinction in association with the state of Manipur. —SL

State of the Art | Under the sea

At a time of ecological and climate crises, Ritu and Surya Singh, who call themselves Wolf Jaipur, draw your attention to the beauty of the seas with Ultramarine. In this series, they borrow inspiration from Rajput miniature paintings to create art coloured with ground lapis lazuli and textured with scrap yarn, jewellery, discarded machinery and delicate glass.—SL

Curated by Shubham Ladha