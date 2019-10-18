Just Arrived | Made to order, for men

While reading a recent Lounge cover story, which charted how Kolkata’s Hindustan Park had transitioned into an up-and-coming area with hipster cafés and boutique stores selling traditional, handcrafted saris and bush shirts, I realized that there wasn’t any new store catering to the needs of the city’s style-forward men. To rectify that, Kolkata recently welcomed its latest multi-designer clothing and accessories store, Dapper. With an abundant collection of shirts, kurtas, jackets and blazers from labels such as Ujjawal Dubey’s Antar-Agni, Suket Dhir, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Arjan Dugal, Khanijo, Divyam Mehta and Sahil Aneja, the store is a treat. Carefully curated by its owner Shilpa Sethi, the store also stocks accessories, including neckties, cufflinks, brooches, pocket squares and bow ties. Patrons can also avail of bespoke tailoring and customization services. This is what we have been waiting for—a store that fills the gap in the market for artisanal luxury wear. —SL

Dapper is located at 10A & B Woodburn Park Road, Elgin Road, Kolkata

A culmination of a year-long project by Ishita Dey and Mohammad Sayeed, the ongoing show at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art brings together collections and annotations of smells from three neighbourhoods in Delhi

On Display | Wake up and smell the city

What if smells—both odours and fragrances—could act as a sensorial map of a city? How would you experience a space purely through your olfactory senses? It is questions such as these that the exhibition, Smell Assembly, chooses to answer. A culmination of a year-long project by Ishita Dey and Mohammad Sayeed, the ongoing show at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art brings together collections and annotations of smells from three neighbourhoods in Delhi: Majnu ka Tila, Chittaranjan Park,and Old Delhi with its ittar and spice shops. The duo has also tried to translate smells into other mediums to gauge their impact on modern urban life. To delve deeper into the subject, KNMA has organized a panel discussion on the politics of smell and work, with a special conversation on ittar making. Moderated by Dey, it features diverse voices such as Prabhu Mohapatra, professor of labour history, University of Delhi, and trade unionist Anita Kapoor. —AB

The panel discussion will be hosted by KNMA on 19 October, Smell Assembly can be experienced till 31 October.

The Vintage Garden Weekend Market at Bandra West is an opportunity to discover new brands, from food and fashion to home décor

Flash Sale | New and Now

With Diwali approaching, it’s the season for pop-ups. The Vintage Garden Weekend Market at Bandra West is an opportunity to discover new brands, from food and fashion to home décor. Founder Aarti Patkar turned the backyard of her 100-year-old home into a space that showcases independent brands. Delhi-based Indus People, a crockery and tableware brand, will bring a minimally-designed collection of ceramics (pictured). Find structured vegetable-tanned leather bags from Puducherry-based label Raff; boho-inspired womenswear collection by Mumbai designer Divya Anand, and Vaunt Skincare’s vegan and paraben-free beauty products.—JB

The Vintage Garden Weekend Market is on till 20 October.

Meerarani Hembram

Centre Stage | Stories of grit: TEDxBangalore

TEDxBangalore is back with its sixth annual conference on 20 October with the theme “Beyond Resilience". The 20 speakers include the likes of Meerarani Hembram (in picture), who will talk about the challenges of getting selected to the Indian Women’s Rugby team from a tribal community in Odisha; Ajeet Oak, who will expound on his innovative Tiger Toilets—the composting concept that uses tiger worms to naturally decompose waste—and Vrishab Krishna, a 16-year-old who has developed an AI-powered mobile app to detect amblyopia, a vision defect, in young children. —SB

At the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Bengaluru; visit Tedxbangalore.com

Curated by Shubham Ladha