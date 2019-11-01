On a platter: A slice of Manhattan

Magnolia Bakery is no Starbucks—with fewer than 30 stores worldwide, it is almost a mom-and-pop brand compared to the mega café chain. But the New York bakery is no less famous, and possibly more storied—its co-founders were credited with kicking off the cupcake craze, it has featured on Sex And The City and The Devil Wears Prada, and a recent New Yorker column—a snarky piece about everyday life in New York—mentions it not once but twice. It is part of the Manhattan mythos; at par with the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Tom’s Restaurant.

The iconic bakery, with outlets in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and South Korea, will be opening its first Indian outlet on 7 November, on Bengaluru’s 12th Main Road, Indiranagar (which, while not quite an Upper West Side yet, is quite the hippest street in town). The menu at the bakery in Bengaluru reflects the classic New York City menu, with its famous Banana Pudding and other hot-sellers like Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Pistachio Cake, Cranberry Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Blueberry Jamboree Pecan Pie and Bobbie’s World Famous Apple Walnut Muffin. The menu will feature, for the first time, eggless items, keeping in mind Indian dietary preferences.

“We met the owners during a trip to New York and they expressed an interest in coming to India, so we said, why not Bengaluru?" says Zonu Reddy, who is bringing the brand to India. Reddy and her husband Nischay Jayshankar are part of the family-run real estate company Adarsh Developers, and have earlier brought the Shangri-La hotel brand to Bengaluru.

The real appeal of walking into a Magnolia Bakery outlet lies in the rich, aroma of baking and the chance to watch chefs at work icing cakes and lifting breads out of the oven through the glass-partitioned open kitchen. The Bengaluru outpost promises these Instagram-friendly delights too, says Reddy.

Just arrived: Splurge on ‘useful’ things

The two-storeyed store is located in a heritage building in Mumbai’s Kemp’s Corner.

This festive season, head to Mumbai’s recently opened lifestyle store Muse. The two-storeyed store with a Santorini-inspired blue façade, is located in a heritage building in Mumbai’s Kemp’s Corner. Its range of fine prét, jewellery, homeware, artisanal chocolates and accessories are curated from labels such as Tasse de Thé, Pure Cure and Mylk. Founder Nisha Mehta says: “We try to curate things that aren’t just beautiful, but also useful. There is an emphasis on bringing in products that are seasonally relevant, like lightweight jewellery this festive season."

Curated by Shubham Ladha