How to Lounge this weekend

If you are worried about exchanging the same predictable gifts you usually scramble to buy last minute, there’s good news. Crafts and design store Artisans’ is holding its seventh Christmas artisanal bazaar, which was first held in 2012. The store has brought together independent labels, entrepreneurs and NGOs which support livelihoods and the environment, to curate an eclectic line-up of objects. Besides handmade textiles, books, jewellery, accessories, stationery, teas and more, there are a variety of indigenous handicrafts and arts, from vibrant Rabari bags by Pabiben Rabari (top, pictured) to the nettle weavers of the Chakhesang tribe of Leshemi, Nagaland. “These indigenous handicrafts go with our sense of Indian identity. Christmas is also the time to give back, so it contributes to the workmanship of these independent entrepreneurs," says Artisans’ founder Radhi Parekh.—SL

The Artisanal Christmas Bazaar is on till 10 November at Artisans’, Mumbai

Inspired by Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive, The Bombay Canteen has launched a brand-new cocktail menu. Titled People of the Promenade, it has a line-up of seven cocktails, each representing the type that frequent Marine Drive. So, the whisky-based Runner’s High is dedicated to joggers, the sesame and jaggery-flavoured Hair of the Dog is a tribute to dog walkers, and the vodka-infused Fighting Spirit raises a toast to passionate campaigners. The Nightcap is a blend of three rums, India pale ale, homemade Campari with sweet lime juice and egg white. All have the potential of becoming favourites. —JB The new cocktail menu launches on 9 November

It’s never a bad time to return to the classics—and Penguin Random House (PRH) India is giving you the perfect excuse to do so this month. Through November, select book stores in eight cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh and Hyderabad) will observe the second edition of the Penguin Classics Festival. From fresh editions of Jane Austen novels to a brand new The Stonewall Reader (pictured)—an anthology to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising—there’s something for every reader. PRH India has added 500 new titles from the US classics list to the selection. There’s also a Penguin Classics Essay Contest on the cards, with a cash prize of ₹50,000 for the winner and ₹25,000 each for two runners-up. —SG For more information, visit Penguinclassicsessay.paperform.co

