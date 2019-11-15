Flash Sale: A stylish affair

Handloom brand Raw Mango is organizing a mela (fair), curating other contemporary brands such as Itoh, NorBlack NorWhite, and Pahadi Local, which are inspired by Indian design. The brand’s founder, designer Sanjay Garg, says, “Design for me has always encompassed various other things across many disciplines, which explore the different regions, cultures, food and music of India—which is essentially what a mela is all about. We are excited to come together with so many like-minded brands!"—SL

Raw Mango’s Mela will be held on 16-17 November at Raw Mango’s store in Lodhi Colony Market, Delhi

Tata Literature Live! in Mumbai brings together writers, performers, academics, artists and people from related fields.

Centre Stage: Living for literature

In the midst of the festive season, Tata Literature Live! in Mumbai promises something for everyone. The four-day affair brings together writers, performers, academics, artists and people from related fields. For history buffs, the big draw is William Dalrymple, speaking about his new book on the East India Company on 17 November. Then there is Simon Taufel, the former Australian cricket umpire, promoting his new book, vocalist Shubha Mudgal speaking about writing fiction, and the Scottish crime writer Alexander McCall Smith. Between the panels, performances, political debates and workshops, Mumbaikars can look forward to a packed long weekend. The event is open to all.—SG

Tata Lit Live! is on till 17 November. For more information, visit Tatalitlive.in

Isuzu X Food Festival in Mumbai will feature 24 cuisines from 17 states

On a Platter: Food that tickles your taste buds

Embark on a culinary trail of indigenous food at the Isuzu X Food Festival in Mumbai, taking your pick of 24 cuisines from 17 states. There will be unique dishes, like a snail dish from West Bengal and a silk worm pupae with roselle leaves from Assam. “The deeper we delved into cooking techniques and ingredients, more variations emerged. For instance, in Kerala, a slight change in the distillation process of toddy or tweaking an ingredient of a simple konju varutharaccha curry will yield something entirely different. We attempt to showcase the astonishing depth of Indian and, eventually, global cuisine," says the organizer, Martin da Costa, CEO of event management company 70 EMG. The event is curated, among others, by television personality Kunal Vijayakar and actor-turned-cookbook-author Tara Deshpande.—JB

The Isuzu X Food Festival will be held on 16-17 November at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

