How to Lounge this weekend

Centre Stage: Chicago blues comes to Mumbai

If you are in the city this weekend, make sure you head over to the Tata Theatre at the NCPA (National Centre for the Performing Arts) complex for an evening of Chicago blues. Singer Mud Morganfield, son of the legendary Muddy Waters, will be performing a set of electric blues, with many of Waters’ classics thrown into the mix. The uncanny resemblance between Morganfield and his father’s singing styles—including the phrasing and that signature growl—means that this may well be the closest you get to an original Muddy Waters set. Morganfield started playing the blues quite late, after Waters’ death in 1983. Since then, however, he has built up a solid reputation as a live performer, his chops honed in Chicago clubs. His 2012 album, Son Of The Seventh Son, is a classic. If you are looking for some authentic, groovy and sexy blues, Morganfield’s your man.—BB

Mud Morganfield will perform at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, 7pm. For details, visit Ncpamumbai.com

Handmade Collective is in its 10th year.

On display: Lending a hand to artisans

In the 10 years of its existence, Bengaluru-based NGO A Hundred Hands has supported craftspersons and artists through its annual fair, The Handmade Collective. To celebrate its first decade, this year’s collective is built around the theme of “Harmony", with artists creating works interpreting the concept. “Our artisans were given the freedom to create, collaborate and interpret the theme as they wanted and we are excited with the results," says Mala Dhawan, co-founder, A Hundred Hands.—SB

The Handmade Collective is on till 24 November at Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru, 10.30am-8.30pm

Shane and Falguni Peacock started their eponymous brand 15 years ago.

Just arrived: A collaborative beginning

It has been 15 years since designers Shane and Falguni Peacock started their eponymous brand. They are celebrating this milestone by unveiling their flagship store in Mumbai, designed by interior designer Gauri Khan. Monochromatic and pastel shades and a hint of gold lend an understated glamour, letting the clothes and designs take the spotlight.—SL

Shane and Falguni Peacock’s flagship Mumbai store is located next to Gallery 7, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Curated by Shubham Ladha