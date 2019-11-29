How to Lounge this weekend1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2019, 05:57 PM IST
From attending an eco-friendly music festival to trying your hand at pottery at a Ceramics Bazaar, here’s the best way to lounge this weekend
Centre stage: A cultural jubilee
Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is celebrating its golden jubilee this year with the multi-genre NCPA Add Art Festival, which includes theatre, dance, Indian music, Western classical music, jazz, stand-up and puppetry. Among the key performers is 10-time Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Arturo Sandoval, who will be jamming with some of India’s leading musicians and will also hold a jazz masterclass. A full day has been dedicated to Hindustani music and classical dance. Highlights include Ustad Zakir Hussain presenting a tribute to Allarakha, and Manganiyar musicians singing to the play of light.—SL
The NCPA Add Art Festival is on till 1 December at the NCPA, Mumbai. For more information, see Ncpamumbai.com
Eco conscious: A sustainable music fest
Music festivals across the world leave behind a mountain of waste. According to a BBC report in June, each of the major music festivals in the US, such as Coachella and Stagecoach, generates around 100 tonnes of solid waste every day. The Bacardi NH7 Weekender is attempting to prevent this through a sustainability initiative—plastic glasses at the festival have been replaced with reusable rice husk glasses made of rice crop waste.—AB
Bacardi NH7 Weekender, Pune, is on till 1 December
On display: A ceramics showcase
This weekend, select Blue Tokai cafés in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai will turn into backdrops for artisanal potters from across India. Artists and brands such as Kara Sabi, Jellyfish Pottery, Srinia Chowdhury, Living Clay Ceramics and Ko.Sa.Va will be part of this two-day Ceramics Bazaar. Even though the potters weren’t given a theme, each has chosen to interpret the concept of wabi-sabi.
This is the first in a series of interdisciplinary collaborations to celebrate the speciality coffee brand’s seven years in 2020. “Working on one’s own craft in a small yet concise way resonates so deeply with us. Both Matt (Chitharanjan) and I started this company by doing everything ourselves," says Namrata Asthana, co-founder, Blue Tokai. “Through this cross-city bazaar, we hope to offer a platform to partners that we never had when starting out."—AB
Ceramics Bazaar will be held at Blue Tokai cafés in Versova, Koramangala and Vasant Kunj from 30 November-1 December