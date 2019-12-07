How to Lounge this weekend

Centre Stage: Music goes green at this festival

Billed as India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth, a two-day celebration of music, art and culture featuring 40 artists and performers from across the world, will be held this weekend in Bengaluru. This year, the line-up features international and Indian musicians, spanning soul, jazz, blues, live electronic, Indian fusion, ambient reggae, and techno rock. Among the musicians who will be performing are German electronic artist Acid Pauli, French musician and songwriter Fakear, London-based percussionist and jazz musician Sarathy Korwar, Daniel Waples, one of the world’s best-known hang drum players, Israeli indie-pop band Garden City Movement, Mexican DJ Ana Lilia and French dance/electronic music producer Viken Arman.

The line-up of Indian musicians includes DJ Goos from Bengaluru, Bhishma Sagar aka Bhish, a DJ and producer from Mumbai, DJ Jitter from Delhi, who is also a member of Karsh Kale’s band, and DJ Tasnneem, a Deep House specialist.

The “green festival" tag is not just lip service to sustainability: While 80% of the materials used in the production (stages, art installations and other infrastructure) are made of recycled, up-cycled, re-purposed and junked material, the festival will also hold workshops on sustainable events and ensure waste segregation and management. One of the stages will be solar-powered, said a spokesperson from Swordfish Events & Entertainment, the organizers.—SB

Echoes of Earth will take place on 7-8 December at the Embassy International Riding School, Taranhunse Village, Bengaluru. Tickets on Echoesofearth.com and Bookmyshow.com

Paysage is up for sale as part of Saffronart’s Winter Online Auction featuring modern and contemporary art

On Display: A shift in style

The lush French landscape, with its churches, mountains and quaint villages, can be seen in S.H. Raza’s Paysage, a never-before-seen work from 1960. Painted a decade after he moved to France, it showcases a change in the artist’s style—a move from gouache and tempera to oils on canvas and a marked shift towards the “gestural". Paysage is now up for sale as part of Saffronart’s Winter Online Auction featuring modern and contemporary art. The lots include another painting by Raza, titled La Terre 3, besides works by Jagdish Swaminathan, Ram Kumar, Bhupen Khakhar, F.N. Souza and installations by L.N. Tallur, Jitish Kallat and Reena Saini Kallat.—AB

Saffronart’s Winter Online Auction is from 9-10 December

Good Karma Sale will be held on 7 December, the sale raises funds for supplementary and creative education to underprivileged children from Mumbai’s Versova.

Flash Sale: Shop for a good cause

For seven years, Mumbai-based Manorama Pathshala has been providing supplementary and creative education to underprivileged children from Mumbai’s Versova. Every year, it hosts “The Good Karma Sale", a fund-raiser for its operations. This time, there is an eclectic selection of brands such as Eka, No Nasties and The Burlap People, all with eco-friendly and organic production models. On sale will be clothes, jewellery, shoes, lifestyle goods and art.—SL

The Good Karma Sale will be held on 7 December, 11am-5pm, at Doolally Taproom, Khar West, Mumbai. Entry is free

