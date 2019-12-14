How to Lounge this weekend

Centre stage: Serenaded by the swan

Sharmila Mukerjee and her troupe Sanjali will present Hansika, their interpretation of the widely acclaimed Russian ballet, Swan Lake, in Odissi. The show is being organized by the Hank Nunn Institute and the proceeds will help support mental health outreach services for post-trauma care.—SL

Hansika will be held on 15 December, 6.30pm, at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Bengaluru; tickets ₹750

Artist Oona and designer Sohni Patel come together in a collaborative effort for a collection of garments.

State of the art: Fashioning art

While art might inform fashion, it’s rare to chance upon art that can be worn as fashion. Creative collective Est. Form has brought together artist Oona and designer Sohni Patel of the House of Sohn in a collaborative effort for a collection of garments. As Oona alters the fabrics from Patel’s workshop into “skins" with a wrinkled texture, the duo covers them in enamel paint, solidifying the surface. The artworks are a striking combination of structure, fluidity and colour.—SL

Est. Form: Edition 1 will be on display on 14 December, 4-8pm, at The Stands (formerly Bungalow 8), inside Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Monty Panesar

On display: The sports pages

This weekend, Delhi’s Aerocity will see the second edition of the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival, billed as “Asia’s first and largest sports literary festival". Participants include cricketers V.V.S. Laxman and Monty Panesar, who will discuss their respective books, 281 Not Out and The Full Monty.

Sprinter Dutee Chand will talk about handling the media glare and her Olympics campaign. Other participants will include Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka and Canadian cyclist Kristen Worley.—UB

The festival will take place on 14-15 December at Lemon Tree Premier, Aerocity, Delhi. Visit Ekamrasportslitfest.com

Curated by Shubham Ladha