How to Lounge this weekend

On a platter: Baked to perfection

What constitutes a good Christmas cake? Well, there is no one answer. Some prefer extra rum, others want a mouthful of dry fruits, still others would rather have cookies. Whatever your preference, take your pick from The Baker’s Dozen Christmas offering of fresh plum cakes, also available in eggless options, soft panettone loaf and large gingerbread-man cookies. Customizable Christmas hampers are available for ₹899 and ₹1,499.— JB

The Baker’s Dozen has three stores in Mumbai, in Bandra, Kemps Corner and Prabhadevi.

Bottega Veneta's Delhi store

Just arrived: Legendary brand, new face

Italian brand Bottega Veneta not only made it to the Lyst Index’s 20 hottest fashion brands for the first time but also had some big wins at Britain’s Fashion Awards this year. Its Delhi store has been refurbished recently to the requirements of the new creative director, Daniel Lee. The feel is modern and open, with expansive windows.—SL

Bottega Veneta, Vasant Kunj II, DLF Emporio, Delhi

A European-style Christmas market in Mumbai

Pop-up: A merry market

Need a last-minute Christmas present? Or just want to share in the cheer? Head to the World of Christmas, a European-style Christmas market in Mumbai. Among the festive cuisines, live performances and store goodies, you will find a host of brands have put up stalls, from Mumbai’s St Regis hotel to Hamleys. There are games and activities for children. And, of course, some stunning Christmas décor.—SL

The World of Christmas is on till 25 December, noon-11pm, at High Street Phoenix, Mumbai

Curated by Shubham Ladha