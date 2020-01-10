How to Lounge this weekend

Just arrived: Made to mirror

Designer Abhinav Mishra’s clothes offer a different kind of shine, not the one that comes from heavy embroidery, embellishments and sequins. After the success of his recent couture collection, Mehzabeen, Mishra, who is known for his signature mirror-work and gota, recently launched his flagship store in Delhi. Located in Chhatarpur, the shop is inspired by the havelis of Lucknow, and is full of mirrors and hand-painted bougainvillaeas.—SL

Abhinav Mishra’s flagship store is open at The Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Ft Road, Chhatarpur, Delhi

Meera Iyer will talk about her new book, Discovering Bengaluru, this Sunday.

On display: The discovery of Bengaluru

On Sunday, Meera Iyer, writer, researcher and convenor of the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach), will talk about her new book, Discovering Bengaluru: History. Neighbourhoods. Walks, a fresh look at Bengaluru’s cultural, architectural and artistic heritage, as well as the oral history of its neighbourhoods. Iyer, who will be in conversation with author Zac O’Yeah, gathered material for the book through Intach’s famous neighbourhood walks, which explore the history of constantly evolving localities like Malleswaram, Whitefield, Ulsoor and Frazer Town. Packed with archival maps and photographs, the book is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand the city and its culture, and enjoys walking.—SB

At 11.30am on 12 January at Shoonya—Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Lalbagh Road, Bengaluru. Entry free

Third edition of Pet Fed 2020 is being held in Mumbai this weekend

Pet's day out: Meows and woofs

After Delhi and Bengaluru, the third edition of Pet Fed 2020, described as “India’s Biggest Pet Festival", is being held in Mumbai this weekend. The JVPD grounds in Juhu will play host to activities for your canines and felines. There will be a Police Dog Show, while the World Cat Federation will organize an International Cat Show. There will also be off-leash play areas for cats and dogs. If you don’t have any of your own, you can still enjoy the company of others’ fur babies.—SL

Pet Fed 2020 will be held on 11-12 January, 11am-9pm, at JVPD Grounds, Juhu, Mumbai. Entry, ₹399 (for one day) and ₹699 (for both days)

Curated by Shubham Ladha