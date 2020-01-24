How to Lounge this weekend

The month-long second edition of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai Dance Season, which started on 23 January, includes classical and folk dance performances such as tharpa from Maharashtra’s Warli community, the Rajasthani ghoomar and Kerala’s kaikottikali. To reach a wider audience, performances will be held at the offices of non-governmental organizations as part of their outreach programmes, and digital platforms, such as YouTube, will be used for interviews of dancers. The NCPA is adopting a storytelling approach, like the lok gatha performance, telling the tale of indigenous weaves through Odisha’s Sambalpuri dance, while Odissi for children involves dancing to nursery rhymes. —JB

NCPA Mumbai Dance Season is on till 23 February at NCPA and other locations within the city. Tickets available on BookMyShow and the box office at the NCPA.

Under the hammer: Woven history

Online auction house AstaGuru’s forthcoming textile auction includes rugs, shawls, saris, artefacts and accessories from India and the world, including Afghanistan’s Herati designs and the Caucasian Shirwan patterns. From traditional pichhwais to rare pashminas, there are as many as a hundred lots to bid on. From the lot of pashmina shawls, the durukha is a beautiful piece that took eight craftsmen a decade and a half to complete. One of the carpets from the rugs’ lot, depicting a hunting scene, is made from Tabriz wool and sourced from East Azerbaijan’s capital. The pichhwai textiles reference cultures from Hindu and Jain religions while velvet mats for hookahs (above) from the 18th century are rich with embellished tapestry. —SL

The auction will take place online at www.AstaGuru.com from 28-29 January

Kintsugi/Bakhiya can be viewed at Gallery Threshold

State of the art: Finding beauty in life’s imperfections

The show Kintsugi/Bakhiya gets its title from the Japanese art of enhancing cracks in ceramic objects with gold embellishments. Artists such as Rubaba Haider, Achia Anzi, Gargi Raina and Yael Bartana take this theme forward in their unique visual vocabulary. For instance, Raina’s work draws from a moment in history when glass mirrors were shipped from Russia to Iran. The crates would be full of broken glass on arrival and the karigars would bring order to these chaotic fragments. Raina, then, reflects on ways of viewing the self and this journey from the broken to becoming whole again. —AB

Kintsugi/Bakhiya can be viewed at Gallery Threshold, Delhi, till 28 February

Curated by Shubham Ladha