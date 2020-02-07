Delhi’s popular jazz club The Piano Man is organizing a Jazz Lovers Tour, a nine-day trip to three great jazz cities in the US—New York, New Orleans and Chicago. From visiting historic jazz clubs and speakeasies such as Village Vanguard and Apotheke to attending the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, there will be opportunities to interact with musicians and listen to demonstrative lectures on the music genre. The tour is curated by The Piano Man’s founder, Arjun Sagar Gupta, who says: “Each city represents its own form of jazz that’s different from the others and that’s what makes it immersive. Each of these forms has been inspired by a culmination of elements, from architecture to food."—SL

The Jazz Lovers Tour, from 23 April-1 May, will consist of 15 people from India assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit HolidayPackages.Yatra.com for more information.

Manish Malhotra has launched the 2020 Celebration Edit to celebrate a year of brand MyGlamm

Wake up to new make-up

A year ago, designer Manish Malhotra ventured into the beauty segment with European beauty brand MyGlamm. To celebrate this anniversary, Malhotra has launched the 2020 Celebration Edit, with matte and metallic additions in the form of five new products, including eye-shadows that change colours, a gold-flecked mascara and a multipurpose metallic chalk. Malhotra says, “While the idea behind these products is unapologetic glamour, they are inspired from diversity, inclusivity and representation in today’s generation". —SL

Manish Malhotra’s make-up lines are available on MyGlamm.com.

Macaroons

Dessert Bazaar: Sweet nothings

Dessert Bazaar is coming to Bengaluru—diabetes be damned. This weekend, head over to VR Bengaluru to sample all things delectable rustled up by 25 of the city’s most accomplished bakers. From cakes and cookies to chocolate, waffles, ice cream, cake pops, gelato and, most excitingly, churros, the Dessert Bazaar, curated by lifestyle brand LBB, promises to be a great spot for a family outing or a pre-Valentine’s day date. Sample goodies from bakers and brands like Flour Bar, The Baker’s Dozen, Zoroy, Chiffon Tree, The Local Baker Global, Amandé Patisserie and That Churro Place, and if you have a savoury craving, head over to stalls runs by Postcard snacks and Popster popcorn. There will also be workshops run by experienced bakers like Monika Manchanda, Monisha Prakash and Simran Oberoi. —SB

Dessert Bazaar is on 8-9 February, 11am-9pm, at VR Bengaluru, Whitefield.

