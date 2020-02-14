Touted as India’s first forest festival, F of X festival’s second edition is a four-day residential event that will be held in the forests of Jim Corbett National Park. There will be sessions by around 40 creative people, such as Microsoft AI’s Tulasi Menon and Memesys Culture Lab’s Zain Memon, for around 250 participants. It is billed as the confluence of “data and magic", with nature as a majestic backdrop. —SL

F of X will be held from 20-23 February at Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. For more information, visit FofXFestival.com

World On A Plate is being held on 15-16 February

On a platter: Gourmet escapades

The story goes that there’s a chef who made enfant terrible Gordon Ramsay break down. He is the world-renowned Marco Pierre White, who is visiting India for season 5 of the gourmet food event, World On A Plate. He will be hosting two masterclasses in the company of Indian chefs like Vikramjit Roy and Ranveer Brar. Live cooking demonstrations, as well as pop-ups by premium Delhi restaurants such as Rooh, The Kimono Club and Savya Rasa, are also on the menu. —JB

World On A Plate is being held on 15-16 February at The Commons at the newly revamped DLF Avenue, Delhi. Tickets, starting from ₹600 per person for a day.

The Whitefield Art Project is on till 7 March at VR Bengaluru

Art: A community of art

Public art initiative Whitefield Art Collective (WAC) is back with its fifth edition, themed on sustainability. The month-long festival, which started on 7 February, promotes regional art and artists, featuring a unique mix of programming and commissioned works, in partnership with regional institutions. Since it’s a community art fest, this year’s collaborators include the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Bangalore Creative Circus, Indian Garbage Collective, The Broke Artist Collective, Aravani Arts Project, and Synaesthesia Collective & Art Flute. Members of the public may also contribute through programmes like UnGallery, which turns spaces within the venue into gallery nooks, and a Basement Art Project that invites students from art schools and city art groups to paint the walls of the venue’s basement. —SB

The Whitefield Art Project is on till 7 March at VR Bengaluru, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Curated by Shubham Ladha