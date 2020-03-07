A new exhibition at Gallery Latitude 28 looks at the evolution of printmaking through the works of 70 artists, including Arpana Caur and Gulammohammed Sheikh. Titled The Print: Matter In Matrix, the show brings to fore the processes involved and also discusses popular misconceptions of a print. The exhibition has five sections such as one on how digital and 3D printing have impacted the process of creation. —AB

The Print: Matter In Matrix can be viewed at Gallery Latitude 28, Delhi, till 12 March

Equality In The Boardroom will be held on 9 March at Taj Lands End

Centre-stage: How to make the workplace equal

Ladies Who Lead (LWL), a Mumbai-based women leader’s community, is organizing a panel discussion, “Equality In The Boardroom" to address the various dynamics between women chair-holders and their workplaces, and analyse what workplaces can do to make their environment more inclusive and diverse, such as clarify executive roles and give more opportunities to women in such positions. The panellists include Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd’s chief executive officer Radhika Gupta and Indian Hotels Company Ltd’s senior vice-president, global sales & marketing, Renu Basu (pictured).—SL

Equality In The Boardroom will be held from 7pm, 9 March, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. You can register by RSVPing to events@ladieswholead.in

Baro’s ‘The Good Life’ weekend will be held on 7-8 March

Flash sale: A handicrafts bazaar

Discover environment-friendly things at furniture store and craft market Baro’s ‘The Good Life’—from handwoven saris to decor made from industrial waste. Around 16 craft store founders from around the country will showcase their goods, such as baskets made with banana fibre, dried shola flower decorations, organic children’s clothing, premium Indian teas which are sourced directly from family-run estates from brands such as Satori, Greendigo, Madhumangal, the Kishkenda trust and more. —SL

Baro’s ‘The Good Life’ weekend will be held on 7-8 March, 11am-8pm, at their store in Mumbai

Curated by Shubham Ladha