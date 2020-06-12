In Ida, Ida, Ida!, three mermaid tails extend from the washing machines in a laundromat. This work by the New York-based artist Olivia Erlanger is described as a surreal intervention which “obscures the function of a laundromat, a place that is almost a non-location, a space dedicated to waiting and passing time".

The work is part of No Space, Just A Place, a multi-layered project powered by the luxury brand Gucci which explores a new definition of the “other space"—a place with a different, desirable future, with new ways for humans to relate to each other and their surroundings. The show, curated by Myriam Ben Salah, a Tunisian-French curator and writer based in Paris, has been organized at the Daelim Museum, Seoul, but is available as a virtual tour to international audiences.

Her curatorial idea draws from Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s reflections on eterotopia. By showing the work of 10 alternative art spaces from Seoul along with works by international artists, she draws on the role of vibrant alternative art spaces in the city to question the neutrality of a white box. “Working with these spaces also allowed me to reflect on a wider and more metaphorical definition of an ‘alternative’ or ‘other’ space: In a time where the perspectives on the future are slightly dark, it seems important to consider new spaces (physical and mental) for building alternative narratives," explains Ben Salah.— Avantika Bhuyan

‘No Space, Just a Place’ can be viewed till 12 July at - https://nospacejustaplace.gucci.com/en.html

View Full Image Illustration of Lord Krishna conversing with a sakhi (friend) as grey clouds hover overhead

On Sale: A story of love and longing

An online viewing room on Christie’s website showcases a beautiful illustration of Lord Krishna conversing with a sakhi (friend) as grey clouds hover overhead. This image is enclosed within a yellow-bordered medallion and frame, with a line in Devanagari on top saying “pat ini ko vachchan shri Krishna prati". This illustration to a Rasikapriya Series from Kangra, circa 1820 (estimate £4,000-6,000, or around ₹3.8-5.7 lakh), is part of an ongoing online sale, Arts Of India: Heavenly Gods And Earthly Pleasures. Bidding is on till 25 June.

The auction features a selection of over 20 court objects and 30 paintings from the Mughal, Deccani, Rajasthani, Pahari and Company schools of painting, with estimates ranging from £200-35,000.

For a young collector, the six Rasikapriya illustrations on offer would be a good entry point into the world of Indian court paintings. An accompanying article on the website by Indian and Islamic art specialist Behnaz Atighi Moghaddam notes, “The Rasikapriya is a fabulous epic of love, longing, jealousy and bitter regret," and the illustrations on sale have been inspired by the verses written by the court poet Keshavdas in 1591. “According to the specialist, the illustrations for sale are part of a much larger series once owned by the Royal Mandi Library in Himachal Pradesh," the article adds.

The other objects on sale include silver-inlay bidri ware and three enamelled gold sword fittings from the Deccan (17th and 19th centuries, in a price range of £15,000-20,000). There is a selection of shawls and dhurries, including a double-sided long shawl (doruka) from 1870, an embroidered figural square shawl (amli rumal) from Kutch, a moon shawl (chandar) from north India dating back to 1850 and an imposing carpet from the Deccan formerly owned by American interior designer Michael S. Smith. —Avantika Bhuyan

Visit the online viewing room at - https://www.christies.com/features/Arts-of-India-10458-7.aspx?sc_lang=en

