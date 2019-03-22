How to Lounge this Weekend

On display: Style has a new address

From e-commerce to brick-and-mortar, Pernia’s Pop Up opened its fifth studio in Mumbai last week. The multi-designer brand has been expanding across India, with plans in place for London, New York and Dubai this year. The latest outpost has two levels dedicated to couture and new collections by premium Indian designers such as Pranay Baidya and Masaba. Also keep an eye out for their summer specials.—BF Pernia Pop Up Studio is located in Bandra West, Mumbai





State of the art: Looking for Ram

Had I been Indian, I wouldn’t have been able to do this," says Vasantha Yogananthan. Born to a Sri Lankan father and a French mother, the Paris-based photographer was in Mumbai last week for the opening of his debut solo exhibition in India, A Myth Of Two Souls, at the Jhaveri Contemporary gallery. Yogananthan is working on a retelling of the Ramayan over a seven-part book series, and a selection of these photographs are on display at the gallery. He has travelled across the country—from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram—to make these photographs, shooting in large and medium formats. “I realized the distinction between truth and falsehood wasn’t important. This was an important discovery for me, that this is where my photographs should lie—in this in-between world between physical reality and the imagined," he has said of this series. Yogananthan plays with scale and varied visual traditions such as miniatures and photo-painting, all of which lend a distinct language to this ambitious project. —AG

Exhibition ongoing till 4 May. For more information, visit Jhavericontemporary.com





On a platter: Sweet tooth and high spirits

Few can resist the appeal of mithai. What happens when it’s soaked in whisky or infused with lavender is another story altogether. At Nihira and Co., a Gurugram-based brand by mother-daughter duo Subha and Arshya Aggarwal, mithai and savouries get a makeover. Think Peri-Peri Namkeen Paare, Cheesecake Barfi, or the highlight—alcoholic laddoos. Try the red wine, mojito and champagne flavours too. —SD Place orders at +919717122667/+917042849182





Pop up: Pet’s day out

Bengaluru-based events company SteppinOut is organizing a pet festival this weekend with gourmet food stalls (for humans and canines), mobile pet grooming vans, workshops on pet behaviour and training, and pools for pooches to splash around in. The festival will be held on the grounds of the heritage Jayamahal Palace Hotel in central Bengaluru. Round off the day with an open-air movie experience on a giant LED screen on comfy couches and bean bags. —SB

24 March, 8am-6pm, Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru. Entry ₹199, tickets available on BookMyShow and Insider.in



