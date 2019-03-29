How to lounge this weekend

ON DISPLAY

Two events put the spotlight on the diversity of Indian craft and weaving

The craft practices of India’s hinterlands will be on display at Junoon, a six-day celebration to mark the 10th anniversary of Jiyo!, an initiative of the Asian Heritage Foundation. Curated by Rajeev Sethi, it offers slow fashion, conscious retail, handicraft practices, forest produce and panel discussions. The designs, made in collaboration between designers and craftsmen in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, include earthen totems, fabrics, leather lamps and papier mâché.—BF

31 March-4 April at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

After successful shows in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, and Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the Meanings, Metaphors show of vintage hand-spun and handwoven saris comes to Bengaluru. The textiles and saris are from a collection put together by the late Martand Singh, and acquired by the Bengaluru-based Registry of Sarees, a research and study centre. As part of the show, there will be daily curatorial walk-throughs, talks and discussions, while weaver and textile expert Pragati Mathur will hold workshops.—SB

30 March-6 April at Bangalore International Centre. For details, visit www.theregistryofsarees.com





POP UP

A feast for all senses

For its sixth birthday, the Delhi Secret Supper Club is bringing the cacophony of weekly markets to its Shaandaar Bazaar. “We are continually inspired and amazed by the talent, craftsmanship and produce at local markets," says club founder Shreya Soni. “It’s where 85% of India shops." Head to the Dhan Mill compound for food, workshops and performances by Lifafa and Coven Code.—SD

Shaandaar Bazaar is on 30 March, 11am-11pm. Entry before 6pm is free. Tickets available on Insider.in





PAGE-TURNER

To Kill The Truth (Hachette India, ₹399)

What happens when a conspiracy is hatched to erase every trace of history’s most heinous crimes? The premise of such a plot may have seemed improbable a few years ago, but in the post-truth age it hits close to the bone. In Sam Bourne’s new thriller, such a ploy is discovered by Maggie Costello, a former White House employee, who must stall this deadly game. A worthy follow-up to Bourne’s 2017 novel, To Kill The President, this fast-paced mystery will delight readers who don’t mind fiction served with some tall twists. —SG