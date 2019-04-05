How to Lounge this weekend

Snapchat With Daniel Niederer

The CEO and founder of SevenFriday, an edgy Swiss brand that makes watches, bracelets and sunglasses inspired by an industrial aesthetic, has opened his first space in Mumbai’s historic Fort business district. Its signature items challenge perceptions of Swiss luxury and heritage. Expect anything from steampunk-inspired timepieces to futuristic shades in leather, wood and chrome. Edited excerpts:

Daniel Niederer





How did you come up with a disruptive brand in a country synonymous with luxury watchmaking?

While we are a Swiss brand by definition, I think we are more global in outlook. I don’t like standards even though I like culture and history and I want to learn from this history. In fact, for me the biggest gift is that we don’t have much history as a brand as we are only seven years old, so we are completely free to build the future.

How is your brand perceived in Switzerland?

The cost of doing business in Switzerland vis-à-vis the population doesn’t make for a good business strategy for a new brand. We never had any investors and our thinking had to be different, so we tapped into Instagram in a big way as well as online sales and basically let the consumer decide what he liked. The first market that reacted was the Philippines, followed by other parts of South-East Asia. It was only after we opened a store in the central Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich that we started developing our brand in the country.

Just like Bahnhofstrasse, your Mumbai outlet is in the midst of the historic financial district. Why did you choose this over a more edgy neighbourhood?

It is interesting because our store looks like nothing else on Bahnhofstrasse and you can play with that contrast and it works well for us as people are curious. I like the atmosphere of this neighbourhood and this little space is a good billboard for us which will grab eyeballs.

What design aesthetic defines SevenFriday products?

We were quite clear that the watch industry doesn’t need a new brand and we wanted to create something entirely different. It’s basically like putting in very modern furniture into an 18th century apartment and that contrast is something we want to introduce into our designs. This constant play between classicism and modernism forms the basis of all our products. —DK

The SevenFriday Space is at 22, Oriental Building, 65, MG Road, Fort, Mumbai. Watch prices start at ₹88,300.

The interior of Raw Mango’s new store; and (below) a hand cast in bronze supports a pomegranate tree at the entrance.

Just arrived: Fashion’s new zen room

At first glance, you may not recognize Raw Mango’s new flagship store in the Capital. Conceptualized by the brand’s in-house design team as a tribute to Lutyens’ Delhi, the 4,750 sq. ft space in Lodhi Colony is cocooned from its surrounding cacophony with white walls marked by an arched doorway and minimal signage. No window displays here. The zen-like white interiors, punctuated by wood and glass, keep the real treasures hidden—open the cupboards across the rooms and corridors to find the label’s signature saris and stitched garments colour-coded and gracefully organized. The display is a recurrent element across the stores, reminiscent of the way clothes are traditionally organized in homes and clothing shops.

The store is also an exhibit space where Sanjay Garg, the designer behind the brand and an avid collector, has displayed sculptures and selections from RM 10, a series of collectibles launched by him earlier this year. Seating spaces in the front yard invite guests to linger after their shopping under the cooling shadow of trees. —SD

Raw Mango, 31, Lodhi Colony Market; Rawmango.in.

Face the music: Where’s the party tonight?

Online community radio station Boxout.fm turns 2 with a celebration in Delhi featuring some of India’s most exciting DJs and live musicians. The Boxout Weekender, on till Sunday, is taking place at two venues—Auro Kitchen & Bar and Summer House Café. The line-up includes producer and Skip-A-Beat label head Spryk, activist and reggae musician Delhi Sultanate, London-based percussionist Sarathy Korwar and bass music crew Sub-Z. —BK

Tickets, priced at ₹499, are available at Boxout.fm/weekender.



