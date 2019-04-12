How to Lounge this weekend

Just arrived: A curated lifestyle experience

Those who are refurbishing their homes this summer can view a selection of curated living spaces at CJ Living’s flagship store in Delhi. Spread across 17,000 sq. ft, it features designed displays of kitchens, wardrobes, workstations, bathrooms and more. “It is not a traditional store but an experience," says founder Chiranjiv Singh. An assortment of products and design concepts, from across the world, can also be viewed at the store—from workplace essentials by Herman Miller to contemporary flooring solutions by KIA and sliding door systems by Henry Glass, Italy. —AB

Anwar Chitrakar’s contemporary take on ‘patachitra’.

State of art: Art for all pockets

Something for everyone" is how Rakhi Sarkar, founder and director of Cima (Centre of International Modern Art), describes their Art Mela. For its 13th edition, new collectors can choose from works by 85 artists, ranging from folk art and miniatures to graphic art and digital prints, priced at ₹5,000-75,000. “This is also our second year in Delhi," says Sarkar, who has been organizing the event in Kolkata since 2008 and brought it to the Capital for the first time last year to mark 25 years of Cima. “We have works by senior artists such as Manu Parekh and Arpita Singh," she says. Winners of Cima awards programmes’ last three editions will also feature, e.g. Swapnesh Vaigankar and Harendra Kumar Kushwaha. —AB

The Cima Arts Mela is on till 16 April at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Delhi.

On a platter: An edible jewel

Now a Fabergé egg that you can eat. John Williams, executive chef at The Ritz London, has created a dish inspired by the iconic Mosaic Egg, made under the supervision of jeweller Peter Carl Fabergé in 1914. Interestingly, the pattern was the work of Fabergé’s first and only woman designer, Alma Theresia Pihl. Williams has tried to keep the look of his dish as close as possible to the original egg. Inside, there is a soft-boiled quail’s egg, encased within a lobster mousseline. These eggs, served on a bed of Oscietra caviar, are part of the Easter lunch at The Ritz London, on till 22 April. —AB

Page-turner: The Reason Is You (HarperCollins India, ₹199)

Mental health and romance novels usually don’t belong in the same sentence, but best-selling writer Nikita Singh has a remarkable gift for marrying unlikely bedfellows. Having written (including co-written) 10 successful novels, she is back with a new one which doesn’t shy away from looking at depression in the face. Siddhant’s and Akriti’s story offers a glimpse of an unusual relationship, one that looks like love but isn’t quite so. The writing is intense without being melodramatic and packs in suspense. —SG