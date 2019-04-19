How to Lounge this weekend

Auction alert: Two sides to Ram Kumar

A rare double-sided oil-on-board painting by Ram Kumar is all set to be auctioned next week. On one side is Family, a figurative work signed Ram ’60, which represents the more experimental phase of his practice. “His style changed drastically in the ensuing decade, as he made a transition from figurative to abstract. The painting on the other side, titled Mazes Of The Mind, is a reflection of that," says Indrajit Chatterjee, founder-director of the Mumbai-based auction house, Prinseps, which is putting this unique work (estimate: ₹1.5-3 crore) on sale as part of its seventh online auction of rare modern and contemporary art. This weekend, check out the other highlights, such as an early landscape painting by Francis Newton Souza, which was painted in 1948, soon after the formation of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group and Souza’s expulsion from the JJ School of Art. —AB

Live bidding for Prinseps’ seventh online auction is on 24 and 25 April, at Prinseps.com/auctions.

Pop up: Days of feasting

Over three decades, Delhi-based brand Ishatvam has made a niche for itself with its home décor products and collectibles, from brass artefacts to silk garden flowers. Rooted in the ethos of multicultural design and experience, Ishatvam is hosting iconic Portuguese labels Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinherio at its store for 10 days. Dating back to the 19th century, both brands have a long legacy of crafting fine porcelain and crystal tableware. Vista Alegre is known for its finely crafted and patterned porcelain, while Bordallo Pinheiro’s big hits are its somewhat quirky designs inspired by fruits and vegetables. Whether you are inclined towards the classics or the playful, consider it a fine update for your meals. —SD

The brands will be on display at Ishatvam’s flagship Store, 348 D, MG Road, Sultanpur, till 28 April, from 11am-7pm.

On display: Textile tales

Textile show Vasutra posits itself as an experience beyond shopping. The event at Coomaraswamy Hall in Mumbai’s CSMVS spotlights Indian artisanal works, from Chennai-based Bindu Giri’s Kanjeevarams and the Nilgiris’ Toda embroidery to artisans from Bhutan, Nepal and Afghanistan. The real draw is the workshops, like a sari draping workshop by Rta Kapur Chishti to a session on vintage prints by National Awards winning Sanganer block printer Brij Ballabh Udaiwal. —SD

Vasutra is on till 21 April, 11am-7pm. Guided tours will be organized twice a day, at 12.30pm and 4pm.

By the book: The language of dance

Can a mudra (symbolic hand gestures made by dancers) impart life lessons? Chennai-based Bharatanatyam exponent and musicologist Vidya Bhavani Suresh would think so. In a new book, What Is Bharatnatyam? (Skanda Publications; ₹1,330), Suresh shows how audiences can learn more about the power of perception through a single mudra, or how tala (the rhythmic beat that dancers move to) conveys the concept of time management. “In my book, I have introduced Bharatanatyam terms and re-interpreted them. The idea is twofold—to convey positive messages and to get (people) familiar with aspects of Bharatanatyam," says Suresh. —BF