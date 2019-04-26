How to lounge this weekend

ON A PLATTER

A North-Eastern repast

Chef Kezang P.S. Rai is curating a special experience at India Jones, in the Trident Mumbai. The Seven Sisters of India meal offers lesser-known dishes from the North-East, with a focus on seasonal ingredients. Must-haves: nga taoba thongba, a Manipuri fried fish curry served with a lotus stem salad called bodi thongba and a Mizo fish stew with fresh herbs, served with ripchi-lun (fresh bamboo shoot) and garlic chives relish. Available till 4 May. Meal for two, ₹3,500, plus taxes—AB

LIMITED EDITION

Spice Trade

Turmeric stains aren’t desirable, but the Masala Box Mindblower, a collaboration between Fila India and sneaker store VegNonVeg, takes the shade and mixes it up with other hues of the spice box. Approved by actor Sonam Kapoor, only 100 pairs of these are up for grabs. In VegNonVeg stores (in Delhi and Mumbai and online), for ₹9,999 a pair—SD

AUCTION ALERT

State of the art

From a 19th century enamelled-turban jewel (£120,000-180,000) that belonged to the family of Hari Singh Nalwa (a renowned commander-in-chief in the army of the Sikh empire), to a 16th century Turkish ceramic plate carrying “Golden Horn" detailing, which was last offered in 1986 (£300,000-500,000)— Arts Of The Islamic World offers an unusual glimpse of rare objects that carry strong historical significance. Spanning 1,200 years and several geographies, an assembly of 305 lots will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s London on 1 May.—RI