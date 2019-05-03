On a platter: Flavours of Telangana

A new menu at Thangabali, a restaurant that focuses on cuisines of the southern states, takes one on a journey through the kitchens of Telangana. You get a glimpse of the robust flavours and intelligent use of spices that the state is known for. The selection focuses on ancient grains and local produce, while also belying the notion that Telangana cuisine is laden with mind-numbing heat. On offer are dishes such as the gongura maas with raagi roti, nalli massam (a roasted lamb dish) and chepala iguru (a spicy fish curry), besides the ubiquitous biryani. —AB

Available at Thangabali, Mumbai, for lunch and dinner

On display: Flower power

Floral dresses and crockery are passé. This month, Sotheby’s is hosting In Bloom, an exhibition celebrating floral motifs in jewellery. Curated in partnership with British Vogue jewellery editor Carol Woolton, the exhibition in New York showcases 75 pieces, including a 19th century silver-topped gold, diamond and demantoid garnet brooch, a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet from the 1960s studded with diamonds, and additional tsavorite and diamond signature hooked backs created by the House of Shaun Leane exclusively for the festival. Other iconic jewellers at the event include Boucheron, Cartier, Cindy Chao, Moussaieff, Stephen Webster. Additionally, designer duo Dolce & Gabbana is also hosting its first exhibition of fine jewellery at the event. If these exquisite jewels don’t get you interested in flowers, we don’t know what will.—SD

In Bloom is being hosted by Sotheby’s New York, 3-24 May

Just arrived: A cut above

Chennai is now home to Luxe Bridge, a multi-brand accessories store for women by Genesis Luxury. This is the second Luxe Bridge store in the country, after Gurugram, and marks the brand’s entry into the southern region. According to Sanjay Kapoor, founder and president of Genesis, the store has a strong focus on handbags—indeed, much of the store is dominated by bags from international brands like See by Chloé, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Cavalli Class and others. Also on offer are small leather goods, sunglasses, perfumes, scarves, and a curated range of jewellery and footwear only for women.—SD

Luxe Bridge is located at Express Avenue Mall, Chennai; prices on request

Page-turner: Art And Independence: Y.G. Srimati And The Indian Style

(Mapin; ₹1,750)

Y .G. Srimati was an artist in every sense; she was a trained classical singer, musician, dancer and painter. A new book by John Guy, curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, shows how Srimati’s many talents cross-pollinated each other. Guy, who also curated an exhibition of her works for the Met in 2016-17, presents Srimati as tied to the movement for an independent India. Besides archival photographs, the paintings in the book are evidence of how Srimati was influenced by various sources, ranging from the Bhagavad Gita to artist Nandalal Bose. —BF