How to lounge this weekend

Snapchat with Farah Khan Ali

The Mumbai-based jewellery designer talks to Lounge about her recently-launched book, ’A Bejewelled Life’

Farah Khan Ali

What led you to become a jewellery designer?

I think visually and it is important for me to translate things into imagery. It’s why I think that if I wasn’t a jewellery designer, then I would have been a photographer.

What inspires the designs and motifs in your collections?

My inspiration comes from natural forms, travel, monuments and contemporary architecture. In the book, you will find earrings placed against the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. The city’s dabbawallas and graffiti are paired with my crockery line.

How have Indian monuments influenced your designs?

I am fascinated by Mughal and Rajput monuments, mainly because my father Sanjay Khan (actor and director) would be shooting there. He would tell me stories about the grandeur of these places. My friendship with princess Diya Kumari made me further interested in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur.

Do your designs cater to a younger clientele as well?

My jewellery is for any customer who is confident and isn’t afraid to express herself and make a style statement. The Monogram collection is a young and affordable line that starts at ₹15,000 and can go up to ₹3 lakh. —BF

Just arrived: Maternity chic

Indian maternity wear is less fashion, more frump. Little wonder that Cécile Reinaud, founder of British maternity brand Seraphine, thinks there’s no better time to launch her first store in Delhi. Founded 17 years ago, Seraphine was an instant hit in the UK, worn by celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Kate Winslet. But its real claim to fame is its royal clientele, which includes the duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and the princesses of Sweden. A replica of the floral dress worn by Middleton is up for grabs, along with dresses and blouses with nursing sections, denims with expandable waists and versatile leggings. There’s also a luxury collection, dedicated to gowns. —SD

Seraphine is located in Select Citywalk, Saket, Delhi

Auction alert: Click and go

From a 1940 Rolleicord Twin Lens Reflex camera to a Zeiss Ikon Contaflex from 1953, rare and vintage cameras are part of the forthcoming sale at Ashvita’s, an online platform for affordable art collectibles. This selection takes one back to the era of slow photography, when each frame was given a great deal of thought. The sale also traces the evolution of the medium, starting with camera obscura, moving on to plates, and, then, film. The 20 lots also feature the first-ever electronic camera, the Yashica Electro 35 from Japan. —AB

Bid online between 16-17 May