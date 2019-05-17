How to lounge this weekend

Gold, mirrors and maximal designs

If the Met Gala has got you thinking about feathers and fringe, you will love Falguni and Shane Peacock’s new flagship store in Delhi. Designed by architect-designer Seetu Kohli in delicate ivory with mirrors and gold fixtures, the store adds to the array of fashion ateliers in Delhi’s Ambawatta complex, with a focus on bridal wear and couture. Lehngas with fine embellishments share the spotlight with their signature maximal gowns, whose fans include celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Beyoncé. Floor-length mirrors and sprawling changing rooms provide the perfect space to try out the red-carpet-ready ensembles. — SD

Dessert cocktails

What if your favourite dessert turned into a cocktail? At Yauatcha, the team is interpreting its signature patisserie offerings as cocktails. Titled Liquid Sweet Shop, the selection includes the Chocolate Mint cocktail, the candy-flavoured Amaretto sour, and the Raspberry Delice martini. “These dessert cocktails can be appreciated on their own at the end of the meal." says Abhishek Bindal, vice-president (operations), KA Hospitality, which has brought Yauatcha to India. The Liquid Sweet Shop is available at Yauatcha, Mumbai. Prices start at ₹950, plus taxes — AB

A rare showcase

Hyderabad’s Kalakriti Art Gallery is showcasing an exhibition, Windows To The Gods, of 90 oleographs and chromolithographs by artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, M.V. Dhurandhar, Bamapada Banerjee and Hiralal of Nathdwara. These works range from 1870 to the 1950s, and have been selected from 500 lithographs collected by the gallery’s founder, Prshant Lahoti. “There is also a special section on embellished lithographs," says co-founder Rekha Lahoti.

‘Windows To The Gods’ is on view at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, till 12 June —AB

The Indian Textile Sourcebook

(Published by Thames & Hudson in association with the Victoria and Albert Museum; ₹2,995)

This sourcebook of Indian textile patterns, organized by type, technique and region, has been authored by Avalon Fotheringham, curator in the Asia department at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. Distributed in India by Roli Books, this tome focuses on the diversity of Indian textiles, ranging from the woven silks of royalty to simple block-printed patterns. It has been divided into three chapters dedicated to pattern styles—namely, florals, figurative and geometric. The book has over 500 illustrations, including close-up details and the reverse side of the designs. —AB