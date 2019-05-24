How to lounge this weekend

SNAPCHAT

With Deepika Padukone

How do you go about choosing the perfect red-carpet outfit?

There’s a lot of work that goes into choosing an outfit for a red-carpet event, but most importantly you need to have fun!

What’s your take on wearing Indian outfits on an international red carpet?

The very first time I walked the red carpet in Cannes, I wore a Rohit Bal sari. I absolutely love wearing the sari and Indian ensembles, not just in India but internationally too. Last year, at the TIME 100 gala in New York, I wore an Indian ensemble by Anamika Khanna.

You have worn gorgeous ensembles at Cannes over the years. Which was your favourite?

Thank you! Personally, my favourite look so far has been the fuchsia-pink gown by Ashi Studio that I wore to Cannes last year.

What’s your style off the red carpet?

Off the carpet, my style veers towards chic and comfortable; something that I can live in all day considering my schedule.

Which is your favourite trend this year?

Whether it’s in my clothes, make-up or accessories, I am really enjoying all the neon colours that seem to be trending this season.

What’s your go-to make-up product?

It would be a bold matte lipstick. I am currently in love with the L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick in “I am Worth It" (shade).

How important are accessories?

I never enjoyed accessorizing too much but that seems to be changing now. Accessorizing can accentuate any look and give it an edge. It could be earrings, interesting neck pieces or even a stack of bracelets.

Any tip to look good this summer.

Well, there is no escaping the heat! I would personally wear anything that is oversized. It’s cool but also comfortable, and allows your skin to breathe.—SD

STATE OF THE ART

Shifts in practice

Akara Art, a Mumbai-based modern and contemporary art gallery, marks its 10th year with a solo presentation of F.N. Souza’s works. Titled Luminous Solitude, there is a sense of melancholia that runs through the works and one can see a series of disfigured portraits—something that became a Souza signature over the years. In The Foreman (1961), the faces of the subjects are misshapen, with multiple eyes. “Souza held a deep suspicion of those who wielded power and authority and in these disfigured portraits, Souza demonstrates his distaste for the state of human society," says the catalogue.—AB ‘Luminous Solitude’ is on view till 22 June.

SOUND AND FURY

Tunes über alles

When you put on a Vampire Weekend album, you will get a hateful of melodies you will never forget. On the New York band’s fourth album, the sprawling Father Of The Bride, they add a wide canvas of influences—from country to Grateful Dead—to their sound to create one earworm after another. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Ezra Koenig’s songs are by turns mellow, sarcastic, bitter and profoundly in love, without ever breaking a sweat. —BB

Stream ‘Father Of The Bride’ on Apple Music and other online music platforms.

ON A PLATTER

Culinary maestro

G old Rush’s World On A Plate (Woap) is releasing its second episode of season 4 at The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru, next weekend. On popular demand, celebrated chef Marco Pierre White will make his debut in the south as he curates a thematic fine-dining experience and brunch, paired with the finest wines. White will also host two exclusive masterclasses and headline Woap’s initiative to fight hunger in India as they donate over 100,000 meals for underprivileged children in association with the HUG Foundation. —AB

Masterclasses, fine-dining brunch and dinner on 1-2 June. For timings and prices, visit Worldonaplate.in.