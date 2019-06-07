How to Lounge this weekend

State of the Art: Shifts in practice

A new exhibition, titled Rasa, traces the evolution of artist Ravinder Reddy’s oeuvre by highlighting the shifts and departures in his practice. On view at Emami Art, the contemporary art gallery at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity, the show marks the artist’s first solo in the city. Covering three decades of Reddy’s artistic career, spanning 1989-2019, Rasa includes a range of his signature heads and some newer works, such as Laxmi. One can also see Reddy’s preoccupation with the human figure, especially the depiction of the sensual and exaggerated female form. —AB

Rasa can be viewed from 8 June-8 August

Just Arrived: Feeling at home

In close to three decades, home décor label Sarita Handa has grown exponentially, to two stores each in Mumbai and Delhi. Now the brand is making inroads in the south—after retailing through multi-brand boutiques, Sarita Handa has launched a flagship store in Chennai. Apart from the brand’s signature home textiles, the 4,000 sq. ft store in Nungambakkam includes a collaborative collection with designer Akanksha Sharma and a collection of succulents. “Our brand’s love for nature inspires our creative aesthetic," says Rahul Puri, brand managing director. “A new store on a street to be lined with lush green trees would be the natural sanctuary of choice." —SD

Flash sale: Ode to indie

Nestled in Bandra, Mumbai, for the last five years, 25-year-old clothing and lifestyle store On My Own (O.M.O) is holding a pop-up on 8 June before shifting base in the neighbourhood. Expect an eclectic mix of brands offering textiles and garments made from organic cotton and hemp to recycled plastic, handcrafted footwear, jewellery, skincare and more. “We have curated a line-up of independent labels whose products are consciously designed," says Ateev Anand, operations manager for the brand. —SL