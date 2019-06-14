How to Lounge this weekend

Just arrived: Reader’s paradise

Book stores in Bengaluru keep giving. The latest addition to this bibliophile’s paradise is the indie establishment Champaca Bookstore, Library and Café on Edward Road. Founded by Radhika Timbadia and Pavithra Sankaran, this curated space opened on 8 June with an evening of conversation and interaction with writers Arshia Sattar and Mahesh Rao.

“It’s every nerdy girl’s dream to open a book store and library," says Timbadia. The aim of Champaca, Sankaran adds, is to be as diverse as possible. “We hope visitors here will discover books that they may not encounter in other book stores." Focusing on caste, translations and graphic novels, the store hopes to lend a cosmopolitan flavour to its collection. The library is for readers under the age of 12 and there’s enough in it, and in the store, to whet the appetite of young readers. —SG

For more details, visit Champaca.in

Centre stage: Inside out

What Planet Are You On? is based on the work of the famous French psychiatrist Pierre Pichot and adapted for stage by Akarsh Khurana of Akavarious Productions. The play revolves around protagonist Homi’s struggle with attention deficit disorder. —AB

OddBird Theatre, Delhi; 14-16 June, 6pm.

State of the Art: Drawn together

Universal themes of life, death and belonging are at the core of Osmosis, a newly-opened exhibition at Tarq Mumbai. Curated by Shaleen Wadhwana, this group show comprises two-dimensional works by Samanta Batra Mehta and Rithika Merchant, which are accompanied by Savia Mahajan’s ceramic pieces. In her curation, Wadhwana explores the intersections between the three artists’ “osmotic" practices—their engagement with drawing, the cyclical process of life and death, the use of histories and myths. Also worth noting is that Osmosis is presented in partnership with Access For All, an initiative that specializes in making art exhibitions more inclusive and accessible for the differently-abled. —BF

Osmosis is on till 10 August. The gallery is open from Tuesday-Saturday.

Curated by Asmita Bakshi and Sohini Dey.