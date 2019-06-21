How to lounge this weekend

Flash sale: Paradise chic

In a month-long collaborative effort with Annika Fernando, founder of Colombo-based retailer PR Sri Lanka, Clove’s Samyukta Nair has brought the fashion and jewellery collections of eight Sri Lankan designers to her Mumbai-based store for a curated pop-up, “The Heart of Sri Lanka". Nair says,“The idea behind this was to introduce Indian consumers to a fresh Sri Lankan aesthetic that—like Indian crafts—has been given a contemporary update and helps the two cultures appreciate each other’s sensibilities." The designers include KÛR’s Kasuni Rathnasuriya, who works with Beeralu lace, Sonali Dharmawardena and La Pard’s Dinushi Pamanuwa, who work with batik, and Anuk’s Samaadhi Weerasinghe, who upcycles excess fabrics. Their laid-back resortwear and earthy styles are perfect for the Indian summer. —SL

On display: A unique language of abstraction

In 1974, Prabhakar Barwe played an important role in the formation of Astitva, a group of 12 artists. The idea was to ease the financial burden that tended to overwhelm artists exhibiting independently. And now, as an ode to Barwe’s unique ideas and avant-garde practice, the National Gallery of Modern Art has chosen to name its new show after the initiative: Astitva: The Essence Of Prabhakar Barwe. Barwe’s oeuvre is displayed extensively in the Capital for the first time, with the show being divided into four chapters: “Roop Tantra", “Roop Artha", “Roop Tattva" and “Roop Vichaar".

These sections trace the evolution of the artist’s practice, from his days at the Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai, when he began to veer away from strictly figurative practices towards abstraction. Then, he joined the Weavers Service Centre started by cultural activist Pupul Jayakar, revelling in the cross-disciplinary atmosphere. Around this time, he also came across Tantric art, and its treatment of space. In an essay, the critic Dnyaneshwar Nadkarni writes this was a turning point in Barwe’s career—his understanding of the essence of “space" evolved from a merely physical idea to a more metaphysical concept. And it came to define his work in the ensuing years.—AB

Astitva: The Essence Of Prabhakar Barwe can be viewed at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi, till 28 July

Page turner: The Lost Man, by Jane Harper (Little, Brown; ₹699)

Agrave in the middle of land so vast and lonely it takes hours to reach your next-door neighbour. Brothers who share humongous parcels of this inhospitable land and try to make a living on one of the world’s toughest terrains. A place where finding yourself alone and without means of transport spells certain death. Australian writer Jane Harper’s crime novels are all set in the Australian Outback, but her latest, The Lost Man, really brings alive the challenges of living in this beautiful but deadly territory. While there is a mysterious death at the heart of this work, it works equally well as a novel about families and secrets, and is written with literary flair and depth. —SB