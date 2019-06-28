How to lounge this weekend

On display: Moulded with love

Buy the ware, meet the artist, learn the craft. The Purple Turtles “Potter’s Bazaar" is hosting a showcase of products ranging from tableware to collectibles from independent brands like Minimal Indian, Mud with Love, Srinia Chowdhary, Craft So Sublime, Swaa and Anubha, an independent potter, at their store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. For those interested in designing their own creations and understanding different forms of pottery, the artists will conduct workshops—there is one on cup making and customizations with Swaa on 6 July and one on tile making with Anubha on 13 July.—AB

Potter’s Bazaar is on till 15 July

Just arrived: Soul food

Delhi residents looking for plant-based, vegan cuisines and clean foods often make their way to Greenr. Ever since it moved from its original Shahpur Jat location to Vasant Vihar in 2018, the café has been in expansion mode. After its second opening in Gurugram, Greenr comes to Chhatarpur’s Dhan Mill Compound in a collaborative space with furniture brand Spin. Finish a day of shopping for furniture and home goods with one of the eatery’s poke bowls or mezze platters. We also recommend the stellar cappuccino with almond milk for vegan and lactose-intolerant coffee lovers.—SD

‘The Hiyakhe Transfiguration’ (left) by Ignasius Dicky Takndare and ‘Residue Of Future’ by Naresh Kumar. Courtesy: Bhau Daji Lad Museum

State of the art: Art colony

Dutch curator Kerstin Winking brings together artists from India, Indonesia and the Netherlands for the exhibition Mindful Circulations, which recalls colonial pasts and relates them to contemporary times. The exhibition is part of the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum’s ongoing series Engaging Traditions. Participating artists include Naresh Kumar and Pallavi Paul from India.—BF

Open till 14 July, 10am–6pm, at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai

Curated by Asmita Bakshi, Sohini Dey and Shubham Ladha.