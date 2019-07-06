How to lounge this weekend

STATE OF THE ART

Four ways of looking

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Art Musings gallery presents Threads Into The Labyrinth, curated by Ranjit Hoskote and featuring four contemporary artists. There are Atul Dodiya’s references to art history, world cinema and the Gandhian movement; an installation and polychrome paintings by Paresh Maity; Rameshwar Broota’s spectral experiments with photography; and Prabhakar Kolte’s abstract paintings.—BF

The exhibition is on till 28 August at Art Musings, Mumbai

PAGE-TURNER

The Accomplice by John Grisham, Hachette India, ₹299

John Grisham’s endlessly inventive mind keeps giving. His latest, The Accomplice, is part of the Theodore Boone series, intended for young-adult readers. The unlikely sleuth after whom these books are named is Theo, who, at age 13, has decided to become the best courtroom lawyer in the US. In this book, Theo has to save his friend Woody Lambert from being sent to juvenile prison. Coming from a broken family, Woody gets into trouble for being an accomplice to the robbery of a convenience store. But his mistake was to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. A zippy read, this could well inspire young adults to become professional lawyers. —SG

Flash sale

Nature’s bazaar

The latest edition of the Dastkar Nature Bazaar in Bengaluru features several new artisan groups and craft collectives from 20 states. Many of these groups will be selling at a Dastkar haat for the first time, offering a wide range of accessories, jewellery, metal crafts, furniture, pottery and ceramics, basketry, leather products, paintings and textiles. Several independent designers, such as Sujata Kulhali, Saheen Akhtar and Somya Tambi, will also be exhibiting their work, along with indie design brands like Cotton Rack, Avaa, Mouve and Design Forge. The fair, which started on 5 July, will also see workshops on phad painting, pattachitra, printing and dyeing and soap-making, along with live performances and food counters.—SB

Dastkar Bengaluru Nature Bazaar 2019 is on till 14 July, from 11am-8pm, at Jayamahal Palace Hotel. Entry, ₹40

Curated by Sohini Dey and Shubham Ladha.