How to lounge this weekend

On a platter: Around Europe in four courses

It was during his first trip to Spain that chef Christiaan Stoop came across a punchy mustard sauce and a reduction made with black fermented garlic. Later, when he visited the UK, he was fascinated by the subtle flavour nuances and local ingredients such as the English cucumber and sea buckthorn used across the countryside. Stoop, who is from Munich and has worked with chefs such as Heston Blumenthal, Carme Ruscalleda and Bobby Bräuer, has drawn on these travel memories through the UK, Spain, Germany and France to create a special menu, titled Confessions of a Culinary Traveller, at Vetro, the speciality restaurant at The Oberoi, Mumbai. He has interpreted each country as a single course.

So, Spain is represented by a zingy flavour-packed sauce, which makes use of three kinds of mustard and accompanies a confit of salmon and puffed amaranth. Fresh spring vegetables are served on a bed of corn puree, accompanied by a dollop of black garlic reduction. Compressed and poached cucumber and a broth of fennel and citrus are presented with a sea- buckthorn gel to recreate the flavours of the UK. “Since all journeys end at home, I have drawn on childhood memories of Germany, when Bavarian cream used to be my favourite dessert. In my re-imagined version of it, the cream is served with a raspberry sorbet and fresh thyme leaves," he says.—AB

Confessions of a Culinary Traveller is available until 14 July at Vetro for lunch and dinner; starts at ₹3,000, plus taxes

Flash sale: Out of the box

The Japanese have a word for it: tsundoku. It refers to the habit of accumulating books without actually reading them, something almost every bibliophile is guilty of. But as members of this tribe are likely to admit, all is fair in hoarding books and then buying some more. And so, if you are into books and in Bengaluru till 21 July, you can go a little crazy.

Gurugram-based used books company Bookchor has brought a million used books to the city in a 10-day event that began on 12 July. Lock the Box, which had a smaller edition in Bengaluru last year, allows buyers to fill books into cardboard boxes of three sizes, graded by price and named after heroes from Greek mythology. The Odysseus Box ( ₹999) can hold 8-10 books, the Perseus Box ( ₹1,499) can pack in 15-17 books, and the Hercules Box ( ₹2,499), 28-30. As long as your preferred box can be sealed shut with a tape, you can go overboard with the numbers.

“We sold 1.2 lakh (120,000) books last year in Bengaluru in only three days," says Alok Raj Sharma, co-founder of Bookchor. “So were encouraged to scale our inventory 10 times this year." About 90% of the titles are in English, the rest are in Hindi.

Non-fiction and children’s books are the focus this year. Bookchor also plans author events and book meets at the venue.

If you want to avoid the rush and long queues at the entrance, you would be well-advised to register in advance on the website (Bookchor.com). You can even pre-order your selection based on the availability of titles on the website.—SG

Lock the Box is being held at the Elaan Convention Centre, JP Nagar, Bengaluru, till 21 July (9am-10pm).

Divergent Confluences is on till 31 July at the Akara Art gallery, Mumbai.

State of the art: Different, yet together

Divergent Confluences, which opened last week in Mumbai, allows visitors a chance to study two of India’s most renowned modernists, M.F. Husain and S.H. Raza. The show is designed in three parts: a mix of the two artists’ works; one dedicated to Raza’s Bindu series; and one focused on Husain’s mythology-themed works.—BF

The exhibition is on till 31 July at the Akara Art gallery, Mumbai.

Curated by Sohini Dey and Shubham Ladha



