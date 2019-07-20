Just Arrived: Leisure Time

Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1, N-block Market is home to some of the city’s finest lifestyle and culinary hot spots. The Artisan Lab, a concept store and café, is its latest addition, a two-storeyed space retailing home goods that range from the functional to the whimsical. Think leather-trimmed furnishings, tropical-themed mango- wood serve-ware, scalloped glass crockery, terrariums and décor objects such as a pony dressed like the Queen’s Guard and lights accented with golden palm leaves. “This isn’t a place where people come because they need to buy something," says Noor Sethi, a Parsons School of Design graduate who has worked in retail and merchandising. “I want the space to be more meaningful and experiential—have a coffee, buy something, read a book or spend the day working from here." The store will soon stock coffee-table books and a fashion range.

The café created by Neimat Sethi, a culinary consultant, offers classics with a twist, like a truffle oil-infused scrambled egg and burnt cheesecake inspired by a Basque recipe. “Most of the ingredients are sourced locally and I mark (dietary restrictions) to make it easier for people to choose," says Noor. One can also take home olive oil infusions and spreads made by the culinary team.

The Artisan Lab is located at N-18, Greater Kailash-1.

Centre Stage: Tune in

Spend an evening with The Wunderkinds, a bunch of talented musicians and singers aged 7-17. As part of a series of concerts organized by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), these youngsters will perform pop numbers from across the decades. On keys and instruments, they will be supported by Hot Pockets, a slightly older band.

The Wunderkinds will perform at the NCPA Experimental Theatre on 20 July, 6 pm. Tickets, ₹750 and ₹500.

Page-Tuner: Tiffin For The Win

(Roli Books, 2018, ₹1,995)

Regional Indian food is finally getting its moment on a global stage. Food writer Sonal Ved’s cookbook, Tiffin: 500 Authentic Recipes Celebrating India’s Regional Cuisine, has won three awards at the 24th Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2019. Her book chronicles hyper-local delicacies and does its bit to clear misconceptions about Indian cuisine. “Globally, we have moved beyond the perception of Indian food being curry for a while. What has changed now is the fact that Indian regional food is finally getting its due. This award for Tiffin marks this recognition of diversity in Indian cuisine," says Ved.