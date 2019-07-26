How to Lounge this weekend

State of the art| Art traditions in a new light

One of the most striking paintings currently on view at Mumbai’s Saffronart Studios is a pichwai depicting the Dana Lila, created with natural pigment on cloth. Seventy such works form part of the exhibition Living And Inspired Traditions, which focuses on the contemporary revival of Indian miniature painting, folk and tribal art, and textiles. The participating artists come from families that have practised these art traditions for generations.—AB

Living And Inspired Traditions is on till 28 July

On a platter| Off-season samplings

Goa’s eateries might shut shop every monsoon but from this year, chef Hussain Shahzad of O Pedro, which specializes in regional Goan cuisine, plans to bring the state’s favourite haunts to Mumbai. The first in this series of “off-season" collaborations is with Bawmra Jap’s Burmese restaurant from Goa, Bomra’s. The two chefs have curated a special Burmese-inspired menu with a range of dishes, from house signatures such as Bomra’s chilli chicken and la-pay-toe, a fermented tea leaf salad, to new dishes such as smoked corn gnocchi with banana flower ragu and black sesame and chorizo and prawn fried rice with XO sauce.—SL

The pop-up will be held on 27-28 July at O Pedro, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Just arrived| House of Quirk

If your décor wish list includes items like a multicoloured poodle sculpture, ceiling lights shaped like Greek goddesses and cherubs or a boomerang-shaped sofa, you will find all this and more at Bent Chair’s new flagship store in Delhi. Located on Janpath, the décor brand’s sprawling store is packed with an assortment of furniture and accent pieces reflective of its unabashedly wacky aesthetics. Expect to see an abundance of colour, patterns and gilded finishing in the furniture and décor items as well as an assortment of serveware, soft furnishings and faux botanicals. Maximalism isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it can be fun if done right.—SD

The Bent Chair flagship store is located at No.22, Janpath

Page-Turner| Kargil: Untold Stories From The War

(Penguin Random House, ₹299)

For a generation of Indians, Kargil was the first brush with the reality of war. In the course of the action, 527 soldiers of the Indian Army died, while 1,363 were wounded. But mere statistics do not capture the courage, forbearance and resilience that played out at the front. Timed to the 20th anniversary of Kargil, Rachna Bisht Rawat’s book pays rich tribute to the martyrs, survivors, families, ordinary citizens and others who were affected by the war. Married to an army officer who fought in Kargil, the writer brings her lived experience and journalistic training to piece together a difficult, often harrowing story.—SG

Curated by Sohini Dey and Shubham Ladha.