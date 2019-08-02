How to Lounge this weekend

State of the Art | Stroll through Buenos Aires

Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges had once said, “Without the streets or dusks of Buenos Aires, a tango cannot be written."

Argentine-German fine art photographer Gerardo Korn seems to have met Borges halfway on that thought. Last month, the photographer presented his solo series Behind The Scene—Buenos Aires. The Cosmic Heart Gallery and consulate general & promotion centre of the Argentine Republic in Mumbai presented the exhibition.

Borges’ belief was that the world is an illusion and can only be perceived by a few dreamers when everyone else sleeps. Inspired by this, Korn began to capture the city void of people, either during late nights or the early hours. He says on email, “My photographs are the result of my inner urge to portray my hometown off-guard and for me to be its only witness. For me, it is no less than a revelation, almost as if it were a spiritual journey." He has been shooting since 2011-16, and uses his 30-year-old camera with Kodak’s classic Tri-X black and white film to achieve nostalgic depth. One can see the cityscape in various moods—drenched and diffused with streetlights or rising out of the fog.

At the unveiling of the exhibition, Italy-based Argentine tango dancer and teacher Gladys Fernandez performed a Libertango with Indian tango dancer Santosh Avatramani. Acting consul general Alejandro Zothner Meyer, who was hosting the event, said that the photographs “capture the essence and the emotion associated with every plaza, street, bridge and building."—SL

Behind The Scene—Buenos Aires will be on display till 31 August at the Cosmic Heart Gallery, Mumbai

Just Arrived | Everyday Sparkle

The ethos of jewellery brand Irasva is encapsulated in its name, which translates to self-love, and its products—delightfully light yet intricate pieces. The e-commerce brand recently opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Mumbai. Founder and creative director Leshna Shah‘s emphasis on shape and symmetry is evident in the fun facets and motifs of the brand’s 11 collections—crafted with diamonds and enamelled gold—which are great for dailywear. Quite like the jewellery, the two-tiered space is done up in the brand’s signature pastel-pink and navy-blue hues. —SL

The Irasva flagship store is located at 67, Hughes Road, Gamdevi, Mumbai

Flash Sale | Take it Slow

Planning a closet upgrade for the festive season? If you are in Delhi, head to The Wishlist. In its fourth year, the pop-up is taking the slow fashion route to style. “In my journeys across India, I met weavers, artisans and craftsmen, and saw how they create masterpieces," says founder and curator Sadhana Mehta. “I also (found) designers who support weaver clusters. Discovering the makers behind the creations is the essence of slow fashion and of The Wishlist." This edition’s highlight is Sonam Dubal, who will showcase designs from his label Sanskar. Itr by Khyati Pandey, Meekhalio by Somya Tambi, Sanjeev Kumar of Hastkargha, and Ekam Jewels are other labels to watch out for. The sale also includes furnishings and décor items. —SD

The Wishlist is on 3 August, Taj Mahal Hotel, 1, Mansingh Road, 10am-6pm

Compiled by Sohini Dey and Shubham Ladha.