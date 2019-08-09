How to Lounge this weekend

State of the Art | The sheen of mica

It’s not every day that one comes across mica paintings at an art exhibition. Not many know that between the 17th and 19th centuries, artists in Lucknow, Murshidabad and Tiruchirappalli used this medium to render images of gods and goddesses, architecture and lush flora and fauna. Now, one can see some examples of this style at the exhibition Before The Canvas, at the Piramal Museum of Art, Mumbai.

“Today, one almost never thinks of mica as a medium," says Ashvin Rajagopalan, director of the museum. “But artists did significant work on mica. Because of its sheen and depth, it gave a rich three-dimensional quality to the work. One can see religious paintings in the south on this medium. And in the north, the Lucknow school had a lot of mica paintings, especially related to Mughal architecture."

The exhibition seeks to create awareness of the painting traditions that existed before the advent of canvas. One can, therefore, appreciate the comprehensive showcase of styles such as miniatures, Tanjore and Mysore paintings and Kalighat Pat, made on cloth, paper, glass and wood. —AB

Before The Canvas is on view till 15 November

Flash Sale | Upcycled aesthetic

Get a dose of upcycled retail and living at Refash, a week-long pop-up featuring designers who habitually create garments and accessories from post-consumer or post-industrial waste. A total of 16 brands, including I Was A Sari, Iro Iro and Inai, are showcasing their products. Akanksha Kaila Akashi, who founded the platform in 2018, says, “People are questioning their consumption patterns and its environmental implications. This exhibit can show them how design can reinterpret waste." Additionally, there are talks and workshops on reusing waste. —SL

The Refash pop-up is on till 16 August, 11am-8pm, at Teatro Dhora, Bandra West, Mumbai

Page-Turner | The Silent Patient (Hachette, ₹399)

Alicia Berenson, a 33-year-old painter, is married to Gabriel, a 44-year-old fashion photographer who is “the love of her life". But she is stricken by an ineffable anxiety. Unable to speak about it to her husband for fear of causing him pain, she decides to write down her thoughts in a diary. Soon after, however, Alicia shoots him dead. In this chilling debut novel, which is being adapted into a motion picture, Alex Michaelides delves into the darkness of Alicia’s mind through the investigation carried out by a forensic psychotherapist called Theo Faber. If slow-burning psychological thrillers à la Agatha Christie are your thing, then this one deserves a place on your bookshelf. —SG

Compiled by Sohini Dey and Shubham Ladha.