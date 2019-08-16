How to Lounge this weekend

New Arrival | Celebrations in style

Keeping the forthcoming festive season in mind, designer Anavila Misra’s eponymous label is set to unveil a winter/festive collection called Joy. The line is crafted from linen, blended with silk and zari, and includes saris, blouses and separates, such as tunics and trousers. Pastel shades such as soft peach and blue have been rendered in plaids, stripes and solids patterns, with metallic silver and gold accents. Bihar’s khatwa applique art takes the spotlight. Misra has also re-introduced salwar kameez sets in this collection, offering a variety of silhouettes.—SL

The collection will be launched on 19 August, prices start from ₹12,500

State of the Art | Silent Observer

There are two ways of knowing the late modernist V.S. Gaitonde—his enigmatic paintings and the vast sums they command in the art market. In recent years, the latter has dominated conversations on the artist, and a new exhibition in Mumbai hopes to restore the balance. Earlier this month, VS Gaitonde: The Silent Observer opened at the Jehangir Nicholson Gallery in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), with 32 works, comprising collages, oils, watercolours and drawings.

A significant portion of these works are from the repository of the late collector Jehangir Nicholson. Curator Kamini Sawhney says that these have been complemented by picks from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) collection. With additional works from other sources, the exhibition allows visitors a chance to fully comprehend the shifts and changes in Gaitonde’s artistic career.

Methodical, minimalist and influenced by Zen Buddhism, Gaitonde was known to spend a lot of time in silence, gazing out at the Arabian Sea from a bench not far from his studio in Mumbai. This contemplative silence is seen in his hallmark works. In them, Gaitonde is caught in the act of creation, playing with colour as if he were controlling primordial elements of light and space. “The exhibition asks the question: Is Gaitonde the silent observer or the viewer?" says Sawhney. —BF

VS Gaitonde: The Silent Observer is on till 3 November at the Jehangir Nicholson Gallery, CSMVS

On a Platter | Shop while you dine

After Mumbai and Aerocity, Plum by Bent Chair is bringing its integrated retail and F&B experience to Lutyens’ Delhi. “In terms of the concept, cuisine and vibe, we have carried forth the experience of the first two outlets to the Janpath one," says Priyank Sukhija, managing director and CEO of First Fiddle Restaurants, which owns Plum by Bent Chair in partnership with Natasha and her father Neeraj Jain of the Bent Chair furniture and home décor brand. The biggest differentiator, for him, is Bent Chair’s flagship store on the floor above.—AB

Meal for two costs ₹3,000 without alcohol

Flash Sale

Society for crafts and craftspeople, Sampoorn, will bring together the best of all worlds at its Soul Flea. Visitors can interact directly with producers at its Farmer’s Market and learn about gardening at home. There will also be artisanal and sustainable entrepreneurs selling accessories such as stoles and bags. AnaiYah will have handloom saris from Odisha, and Kye Kast will sell stationery that has been upcycled and handmade using farm waste. The flea market will also host food stalls, an evening of standup comedy, live cultural performances by young artists and arts and crafts workshops.—SL

Soul Flea by Sampoorn will be held on 18 August at Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru, 10am-9pm; entry free

Compiled by Shubham Ladha.