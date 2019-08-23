How to Lounge this weekend

Flash Sale: When Maldives comes to India

After Good Earth’s summer-long pop-up at luxury retreat Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, the lifestyle label has collaborated with the hospitality brand to create a home and apparel capsule collection. Designed over a year’s worth of travel to, and research in, the island republic, the capsule collections are a union of the collaborators’ artisanal and sustainable values. Both the lines are inspired by tropical colours, such as aquamarine, emerald green, fuchsia and white, with motifs of island flora. While the apparel line comprises clothes in languorous silhouettes, such as kaftans and shift dresses in lightweight mulmul, crepe and Chanderi tissue, the home line has serve-ware and essential oils and textiles.

The Good Earth X Soneva Holiday Edit will launch on 29 August. The apparel line starts at ₹7,500 and the home line at ₹2,500.

Cabinet Meeting: Spice and all things nice

Let your nose lead the way through Mumbai-based furniture store Magnolia’s Cabinet of Curiosities event. Pick between two trails in the expansive 5,000 sq. ft store, see the artisanal handiwork evident in vintage-style furniture and experience the sensory notes of Bombay Perfumery. The blend of furniture and fragrances is intended to celebrate all things Indian. You even get to create your signature scent. Keeping you refreshed through your trail are gin-makers Stranger and Sons, who have planned two signature Indian spice cocktails for the event.

Cabinet of Curiosities will be open from noon-4pm at Magnolia, Worli, on 25 August; entry, ₹1,200

State of the Art: Modern traditions

Lovers of traditional Indian art can browse through Saffronart’s online exhibition and sale, Living And Inspired Traditions. Of the 70 works (some of them already sold), many are by contemporary artists who follow traditional methods of painting, such as the use of natural pigments. They draw on the schools of Rajput and Mughal miniature painting, with themes such as royal portraiture. There is also a selection of folk and tribal art and textiles.

The sale is at Saffronart.com till 31 August. Prices start from ₹12,000

Curated by Shubham Ladha