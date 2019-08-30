How to Lounge this weekend

Just Arrived: Melding art and couture in Delhi

The flagship store of Delhi Vintage Co., a brand-new occasion-wear couture brand, was opened recently in the Capital by creative director and owner Manish Chhabra. The bridal ensembles draw on traditional craftsmanship, with saris and lehngas as well as a selection of salwar-kameez in silk and Chanderi featuring delicate embroidery. Vintage Indian folk art is one of its inspirations. Delhi Vintage Co. works with weaver families and supports the cause of the girl child with a portion of its earnings.

The Delhi Vintage Co. has opened at Dhanmill Compound, Chhatarpur Farms, Delhi.

On a Platter: The deli goes green

Starting from its outlet at High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, Smoke House Deli (SHD) is on a revamp, with a new look and food philosophy that focuses on organic ingredients and healthy and mindful eating. An extensive breakfast menu offers organic porridge bowls and an entire page dedicated to eggs. Pick between keto-friendly mains like a sambal-spiced grilled cauliflower steak or try a gluten-free turmeric risotto. A brand new addition is SHD’s in-house artisanal ice creams, in flavours like Cinema Paradiso with popcorn and salted caramel. Guests can also grab a quick meal, smoothie, salad or cold-pressed juice from the “Goodness to Go" section. “ SHD 2.0 revolves around greener and healthier offerings. The menu has lighter and cleaner ingredients and incorporates numerous changes in both procurement and cooking techniques," says Jaydeep Mukherjee, SHD’s brand head and head chef.

The Smoke House Deli has relaunched at High Street Phoenix, Mumbai.

Books Auction: A bookish affair

An online sale of rare books, from collector Sunil Baboo’s treasure of historic documents, photographs and royal seals, will be hosted by auction house Prinseps. There will be about 60 lots, including several items over a century old. Of particular interest are letters written during the first war of independence in 1857, and a dictionary of English and Hindustani by the East India Company published in 1834.

The Rare Books Auction will be held on 4-5 September at Prinseps.com.