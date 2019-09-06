How to Lounge this Weekend

On a Platter: Beyond ‘litti-chokha’

There is much more to the cuisine of Bihar than the ubiquitous litti-chokha combination. And it is to create awareness about delectable delights such as sarson macchi, saag chicken and Champaran mutton that Lavaash by Saby has introduced the Bihari thali pop-up. According to chef Megha Kohli, who heads the team at the Delhi-based restaurant, this is in sync with the eatery’s vision of exploring regional cuisines. The Bihar Thali is the outcome of weeks of research, trials, testing and sourcing of indigenous produce, says Kohli. It is a reflection of the state’s culinary culture on a thaal, adds the chef, who has conceptualized this platter along with chef Rajdev Ram.—AB

The Bihari Thali is being served at Lavaash by Saby, Delhi, till 12 September

On Display: Chemical alterations

In 1967, soon after he moved to New York, artist F.N. Souza began experimenting with chemical solvents on magazine paper. These “chemical alterations", as he called them, resulted in some grotesque heads as well as landscapes superimposed on existing images. Four such untitled chemical alterations (estimated at ₹4-5 lakh) are coming up for auction at Saffronart’s Day Sale, to be held in Delhi on 12 September. The sale will feature 55 lots of Souza’s works, from the early 1940s to the late 1990s, and includes pen works on magazine paper such as the Profumo Affair from the artist’s estate. The same day, Saffronart will also host an Evening Sale auction, led by a V.S. Gaitonde painting (estimated at ₹20-30 crore). One highlight is a never-before-seen work by Bhupen Khakhar from 1986 titled Tradesman.—AB

The lots can be viewed at the Saffronart gallery, The Oberoi, Delhi, till 12 September

Flash Sale: Swap in Style

Clothes-swapping takes you one step closer to sustainable fashion choices. Declutter your wardrobe of items you no longer want and take them to this Clothes Swap (you are allowed to bring a maximum of 10 items), where you can exchange them for others. There are a few rules, though—the clothes shouldn’t be stained, or in need of mending. Remember, they are pre-loved clothes, not rejects.—BF

Ministry of New, Fort, 7 September, 3-7pm. Entry fee, ₹500

Just Arrived: Gourmet Gifts

For gourmands who love coffee, cakes, chocolates and more, gifting store Provenance has opened a second outlet in the city, after Palladium. Located in a heritage bungalow in Chimbai village, it boasts of chocolates such as Royce’, Maxim’s and Dolfin, premium coffee from Koinonia Coffee Roasters, teas from TWG and No. 3 Clive Road, Kees van der Westen coffee makers and handcrafted tableware from Ware Innovations. Alternatively, you can just grab a seat at their 20-seat coffee house and watch the world go by.—SL

Provenance is at 53, Serpis Villa, Chimbai Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai

Curated by Shubham Ladha.